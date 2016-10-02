Agencies

MEXICO

Guzmans likely behind raid

The sons of imprisoned drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman were probably behind a grenade attack on a military convoy in northern Mexico on Friday, killing five soldiers, authorities said. About 60 gunmen, who also fired several rounds from assault rifles, freed a wounded suspect who was being escorted by the soldiers in an ambulance during the pre-dawn ambush in Culiacan, capital of Sinaloa state, officials said. Guzman’s sons were “very probably” responsible for the attack, which freed a suspect identified as Julio Oscar Ortiz Vega, alias “El Kevin,” General Alfonso Duarte, a regional commander, told reporters. The gunmen stole the ambulance while a military Humvee caught fire in the assault, which left 10 people injured, including a Red Cross worker.

UNITED STATES

JetBlue mixes up children

A woman has filed a lawsuit against JetBlue Airways for mixing up her five-year-old son with another boy and flying him to the wrong city. Maribel Martinez charged in the lawsuit that she suffered “great emotional distress, extreme fear, horror, mental shock, mental anguish and psychological trauma” when she went to meet her son’s Aug. 17 flight at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and he was not on it. The boy, Andy Martinez, had been mistakenly put on a flight to Boston’s Logan International Airport. According to court papers, JetBlue staffers at Logan escorted Andy Martinez to a woman he had never seen before and told him he was being reunited with his mother. Meanwhile, a boy who was supposed to be on the flight to Boston had been put on Andy Martinez’s New York-bound flight and was presented to Maribel Martinez.

GERMANY

Rosetta lands on comet

Rosetta, the first spacecraft to orbit a comet, is dead, setting down in a final embrace with its companion of the past two years. Radio signals from Rosetta flatlined at 1:19pm after it did a soft belly flop onto comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko at 3kph, slower than the average walk. For the last few minutes, people at the European Space Operations Centre in Darmstadt watched their computer screens mostly in silence, but with some nervous chatter. When the radio signals ceased, they applauded and hugged in a celebration that was part joyous, part somber. Before Rosetta went silent, it collected and sent back one last batch of data and images, including some very close-up shots of the comet’s surface. The last photograph was taken at an altitude of 51m and was blurry, because the camera was designed for viewing from a distance, not close up.

UNITED STATES

Shooting videos released

Authorities on Friday released two videos of police shooting an unarmed black man dead in El Cajon, California, but the grainy footage, much of it without sound, was not likely to pacify community outrage over the incident. Police and prosecutors said an investigation was still under way into the fatal shooting on Tuesday of Ugandan-born Alfred Olango, 38, and that no decision had been made on whether to criminally charge the officers involved. Video of the incident comes from two sources: a camera mounted at the drive-thru window of the Los Ponchos taco stand in El Cajon and the cellphone of a bystander. Both videos show two officers confronting Olango in the restaurant’s parking lot before opening fire, one with a gun and the other with a Taser.