Countering Dalai Lama Chinese priority in Tibet

Reuters, BEIJING

China will make countering the Dalai Lama’s influence the “highest priority” in its work on ethnic affairs in Tibet, the region’s Chinese Communist Party boss has said, vowing to uproot the monk’s “separatist and subversive” activities.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed anger and threatened countermeasures this month after the Tibetan spiritual leader spoke at the European Parliament in France.

“First, we must deepen the struggle against the Dalai Lama clique, make it the highest priority in carrying out our ethnic affairs, and the long-term mission of strengthening ethnic unity,” Tibet party Secretary Wu Yingjie (吳英杰) said in a speech published yesterday in the official Tibet Daily.

We must “thoroughly expose the reactionary nature of the 14th Dalai Lama, crack down on separatist and subversive activities, and strive to eliminate at their roots harmful elements that damage ethnic unity,” Wu said.