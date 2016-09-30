Police search for clues after South Carolina shooting

Reuters, CHARLESTON, South Carolina

Investigators yesterday were searching for the motive behind a shooting spree by a South Carolina teenager who killed his father and wounded two school students and a teacher before being pinned down by a volunteer fireman.

The 14-year-old boy, whose name has not been released, shot and killed his father, Jeffrey DeWitt Osborne, 47, on Wednesday afternoon.

Then he drove to Townville Elementary School, on the Georgia-South Carolina state line, where he shot two boys and a female teacher with a handgun before being subdued by the firefighter, police said.

Authorities said they were checking whether there was a connection between the gunman and the students who were shot, but had ruled out terrorism and ethnicity as motivating factors.

The suspect was in custody and interviewed by investigators on Wednesday night, Anderson County Sheriff John Skipper told a news conference.

“We are in the process of taking him through the legal process,” Skipper said.

Authorities said the suspect called his grandmother, who went to his home and found his father.

“She could not make out what he was saying because he was crying and upset, and so they went to the house, and that’s when she discovered her son and called 911,” coroner Greg Shore told the news conference.

Next, the boy drove a pickup truck about 3.2km to the school and crashed into a fence around the playground before shooting the other three people, police said.

One boy, Jacob Hall, six, was shot in the leg, police said.

He was in critical condition, Greenville Health System spokeswoman Sandy Dees said.

The other boy, also six, according to media reports, was shot in the foot and the teacher was shot in the shoulder, authorities said.

Both were treated and released from hospital, said Ross Norton, a spokesman for AnMed Health Medical Center.

Volunteer firefighter Jamie Brock pinned down the teenager after he began shooting, as staff led children to safety, Taylor Jones, the emergency services director for Anderson County, told a news conference.

Brock, a 30-year veteran of the Townville Volunteer Fire Department, was hailed on social media as a hero and credited with preventing another school massacre.

Police arrived within minutes of a 911 call to take the suspect into custody. The teen never entered the school building, Chief Deputy Keith Smith said.

About 280 students attend the school in Anderson County, near the Georgia state line about 160km northeast of Atlanta. It was shut yesterday and today as authorities investigated.

Immediately after the shooting, armed officers guarded the students as they traveled by bus from the school to a nearby church, media said.

Television images showed police swarming the school, with some officers on the roof.