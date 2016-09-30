US Congress clears bill for Zika fight

AP, WASHINGTON

Averting an election-year crisis, the US Congress late on Wednesday sent US President Barack Obama a bill to keep the government operating through Dec. 9 and provide US$1.1 billion in long-delayed funding to battle the Zika virus.

The US House of Representatives cleared the measure by a 342-85 vote just hours after a bipartisan US Senate tally. The votes came after top congressional leaders broke through a stalemate over aid to help Flint, Michigan, address its water crisis.

Democratic advocates for Flint said they were satisfied with renewed guarantees that Flint will get funding later this year to help rid its water system of lead.

The hybrid spending measure was Capitol Hill’s last major to-do item before the election and its completion allows lawmakers to jet home to campaign to save their jobs. Congress will not return to Washington until the week after election day for what promises to be a difficult lame-duck session.

The bill caps months of wrangling over money to fight the Zika virus. It also includes US$500 million for rebuilding assistance to flood-ravaged Louisiana and other states.

The White House said Obama will sign the measure and praised the progress on Flint.

The temporary spending bill sped through the House shortly after the chamber passed a water projects bill containing the breakthrough compromise on Flint. The move to add the Flint package to the water projects bill, negotiated by top leaders in both parties and passed on Wednesday by a 284-141 vote, was the key to lifting the Democratic blockade on the separate spending bill.

The deal averted a potential federal shutdown and came just three days before deadline. It defused a lengthy, frustrating battle over Zika spending. Democrats claimed a partial victory on Flint while the GOP-dominated Louisiana delegation won a downpayment on Obama’s US$2.6 billion request for their state.

The temporary government-wide spending bill had stalled in the senate on Tuesday over Democrats’ demands that the measure include US$220 million in senate-passed funding to help Flint and other cities deal with lead-tainted water. Democrats were initially unwilling to accept promises that Flint funding would come after the election, but relented after they won stronger assurances from top GOP leaders like Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and agreed to address the city’s crisis in the separate water development bill.

The Flint issue arose as the final stumbling block after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell added the flood aid for Louisiana to the spending bill.

Democrats argued it was unfair that the water crisis in Flint has gone on for more than a year with no assistance, while Louisiana and other states are getting US$500 million for floods that occurred just last month.

Democrats played a strong hand in the negotiations and had leverage because Republicans were eager to avoid a politically harmful shutdown six weeks before the election.

Maneuvering and campaign-season gamesmanship between Republicans and Democrats had slowed efforts to pass the temporary spending measure, once among the most routine of Capitol Hill’s annual activities. A longstanding stalemate over Zika funding spilled on to the measure, which many GOP conservatives disliked because it guarantees a lame-duck session that is likely to feature post-election compromises that they will oppose.