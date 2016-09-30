MH17 downed by missile from Russia, inquiry says

AFP, NIEUWEGEIN, Netherlands

The missile that downed Flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine was transported from Russia, a criminal inquiry said on Wednesday, as it announced that about 100 people were being investigated for playing “an active role” in the disaster.

Saying they had “irrefutable evidence” that the BUK missile system was used to blow the Malaysia Airlines plane out of the sky, investigators also for the first time pinpointed that the device was fired from a field in a part of eastern Ukraine then controlled by pro-Russia separatists.

The findings of the Dutch-led probe stopped short of directly accusing Moscow of involvement in the tragedy in July 2014, and both the rebels and Russia issued fresh statements denying any responsibility.

However, the new details appeared to back up longstanding accusations from Ukraine and the West that pro-Russian rebels were to blame, using a missile which might have been provided by Moscow.

The Boeing 777 was ripped apart in mid-air during a flight from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur over Ukraine, where a war pitting separatists allegedly armed by Russia against the Kiev government erupted in April 2014.

All 298 people on board the airplane — including 196 Dutch citizens — were killed.

However, despite two official international investigations, the burning question of who gave the orders and who pulled the trigger remain unresolved.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko hailed the inquiry’s initial findings, saying: “We have solid proof of who is to blame for this dreadful crime and who bears full responsibility for the terrorist attack.”

A “BUK missile from the 9M38-series” was used that “came from the territory of the Russian Federation,” said Wilbert Paulissen, the head of the Dutch police investigation.

When it reached Ukraine it was transferred onto a white Volvo truck and escorted by armed men in uniform. Afterwards the missile launcher system “was taken back to Russia,” Paulissen said.

Over the past two years, up to 200 investigators have studied half a million photographs, videos, about 200 witness statements and 150,000 tapped telephone conversations.

They have also assessed 5 billion Internet pages to painstakingly retrace the route taken by the convoy, which brought the missile system into eastern Ukraine.

In one chilling wiretapped telephone conversation from July 16, 2014, played to reporters on Wednesday, one man believed to be a Russian-speaking military commander asks another if he can “receive a BUK in the morning,” saying his forces were under pressure from airstrikes and he did not know if“they can hold on.”

The 700kg BUK, a complex radar-guided ground-to-air anti-aircraft weapon, was fired from a field in Pervomaiskyi, which at the time “was in the hands of the Russian separatists,” Paulissen said.

The joint probe “has identified approximately 100 people” believed to have had an “active role” in transporting the missile system, chief investigator Fred Westerbeke said.

Moscow, which remains under EU sanctions for its alleged role in the Ukrainian conflict, has always denied being part of the MH17 disaster. It described the inquiry as “biased” and “politically motivated,” saying it was “disappointed” by the results.

Ukrainian rebels also quickly rejected any conclusion that they were behind the disaster.

“The forces of the People’s Republic of Donetsk could not have fired at the plane from a BUK system because we have no such sort of weapons,” General Eduard Basurin of the self-proclaimed republic said.