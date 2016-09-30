UN envoy urges probe of Seoul death

AFP, SEOUL

A UN rights envoy has called for an independent investigation into the death of a South Korean protester who was hit by a police water cannon during an anti-government rally last year.

Baek Nam-ki, a 69-year-old farmer, died on Sunday after falling into a coma in November last year when he was knocked down by a water cannon during a massive protest against Seoul’s labor policies.

His plight has sparked widespread outrage, with the police coming under fire for what critics describe as excessive use of force during public rallies.

UN Special Rapporteur Maina Kiai expressed “dismay” over Baek’s death in a statement published late on Wednesday, calling for a probe to punish those responsible.

“I call for a full and independent investigation into the police’s use of water cannon during the rally ... that unambiguously led to [Baek’s] death, according to video footage available,” Kiai said. “The perpetrators should be held accountable and the family of Mr Baek receive appropriate compensation; in addition, adequate measures must be taken to prevent a similar tragedy from happening in the future.”

The protests on Nov. 14 led to violent clashes with police, who sprayed water cannon and pepper spray, injuring dozens.

Baek’s family and the police have been locked in a dispute with officials pushing for an autopsy.

Family members have refused, accusing the police of trying to shrug off responsibility and build the case that Baek’s death occurred due to diseases he previously suffered.

“The police already have his full medical records for [the] past 10 months ... and we don’t want his body to be touched by the police that killed him in the first place,” the family said in a statement.

Police and prosecutors on Wednesday received a court warrant allowing them to carry out an autopsy, but family members and hundreds of supporters are staking out the hospital in Seoul to block any attempts to take the body.

“Amnesty International is alarmed at how little progress has been made on this case 10 months after the protest,” Amnesty International East Asia director Nicholas Bequelin said. “To date, not a single officer involved in the case has faced consequences for their actions.”