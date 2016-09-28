Agencies

GERMANY

Two bombings in Dresden

Two improvised bombs exploded on Monday evening in Dresden — one at a mosque and one at an international conference center — but no one was injured, police said yesterday. “Even if we so far have no claim of responsibility, we must go on the basis that the motive was xenophobic,” Dresden Police President Horst Kretzschmar said in a statement. He said police believed there was a link to celebrations planned for this weekend in the city to mark the anniversary of German reunification on Oct. 3, 1990. At the time of the first explosion, the imam of the mosque was inside with his wife and sons, but they were not hurt although the building was damaged by pressure waves. Police officers were sent to protect other mosques in the city.

CANADA

Bad weather deters royals

Plans to show off one of British Columbia’s most beautiful areas to Prince William and his wife, Kate, were scuttled by bad weather. The aerial tour of the Great Bear Rainforest and a boat tour of Bella Bella Harbour were canceled on Monday as winds gusted, the water was choppy and it was pouring rain. The couple were greeted with a rousing cheer when they arrived at the Wawiskas Community Hall, where they met indigenous community members and about two dozen hereditary chiefs who were part of the official welcoming party.

SWITZERLAND

Air pollution kills: WHO

The WHO says more than nine out of 10 people worldwide live in areas with excessive air pollution, contributing to problems like strokes, heart disease and lung cancer. A report released yesterday says that 92 percent of people live in areas where air quality exceeds WHO limits, with Southeast Asia, the eastern Mediterranean and western Pacific regions hardest hit. The country-by-country figures come from new satellite data as well as traditional ground measurements of pollution, mostly in cities, in about 3,000 places worldwide. WHO says one in nine deaths worldwide is linked to indoor and outdoor pollution. The report focuses on outdoor air pollution, which is estimated to kill about 3 million people per year based on 2012 figures, the most recent available.

TURKEY

Detention warrants issued

The nation’s state-run news agency yesterday said that authorities have issued detention warrants for 121 people as part of an ongoing investigation into the July 15 failed coup. Anadolu Agency said that those wanted for detention include directors of a charity linked to US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen’s movement. It said police have launched operations in 18 cities to apprehend suspects. Later in the day the government announced that 87 employees of the national intelligence organization have been dismissed because of suspected links to Gulen.

UNITED STATES

Drone hits rapper in face

The hip-hop rhythms of Bone Thugs-n-Harmony are too fierce to be stopped. Even by a drone to the face. The group was performing at the High Life Music Festival in Victorville, California, on Sunday when a drone buzzed up and smacked rapper Stanley “Flesh-N-Bone” Howse in the face. He winced and grabbed his head, but he and the rest of the group did not stop the show or even the song. It is not clear whether a fan, the band or someone connected to the festival had launched the drone, which was about 61cm wide.