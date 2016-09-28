ACLU steps in to defend NYC bombing suspect

Reuters

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) on Monday said it would temporarily provide legal counsel for the man suspected of detonating a bomb in the heart of New York City that injured 31 people earlier this month, as concern builds over the suspect’s lack of access to a lawyer.

Ahmad Khan Rahami, a 28-year-old naturalized US citizen, has been held in police custody in a hospital in Newark, New Jersey, since he was arrested on Sept. 19 following a dramatic gunbattle with officers trying to take him into custody.

Rahami faces federal and state charges in New York and New Jersey stemming from the bombing in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood two days earlier, and explosives found in two New Jersey locations.

The attacks are being treated by authorities as an act of terrorism. They came days after the 15th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, and after a series of attacks in the US inspired by Islamic militant groups, including al-Qaeda and the Islamic State.

Federal judges denied requests by public defenders to be appointed to represent Rahami last week, siding with prosecutors who argued he had not officially been arrested by federal authorities.

On Monday, ACLU lawyer Alexander Shalom filed a notice of appearance as counsel for Rahami in federal court in Newark.

The ACLU of New Jersey said that it had been retained by his father and his wife to defend him on federal charges, at least until he is given a federal public defender or other lawyer.

His filing comes as prosecutors and federal public defenders in New York and New Jersey squabble over when Rahami will get a court-appointed legal counsel.

In a statement on Monday, the ACLU said the US Department of Justice and the Prosecutor’s Office in Union County, New Jersey, continue to improperly deny Rahami the right to an attorney.

For example, the ACLU also said that the Union County prosecutor prevented Rahami’s local public-defense counsel from checking on Rahami’s condition because the prosecutor said an arrest warrant had not yet been executed.

“The right of an accused person to have an attorney is a fundamental, undeniable right, regardless of the charges,” Shalom said in a statement on Monday.

“It’s extremely disturbing that Mr. Rahami’s lawyers have not been able to verify their client’s health condition, including his level of consciousness,” he said.

The Union County Prosecutor’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A spokesman for the US Attorney’s office in New Jersey declined to comment.

Additional reporting by NY Times News Service