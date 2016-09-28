FEATURE: Hong Kong’s ‘face readers’ claim to reshape futures

AFP, HONG KONG

Want to improve your performance at work, or solve relationship problems? Li Chau-jing has the solution — plucking your eyebrows to help achieve those life goals.

A trained face reader, Li has taken the ancient Chinese tradition one step further, making slight changes to her client’s brows to bring them better luck.

Stalls practicing the face-reading discipline, which dates back more than 2,000 years, are still found in market streets and near temples in Hong Kong.

Practitioners say they can determine a client’s fate by interpreting their features — a strong brow translates to the person’s ability to plan ahead, high cheekbones can point to power.

The face can be read like a book, a showcase of a person’s wealth, health and family, they say.

Li says she can help alter the path of destiny with a few flicks of her tweezers.

“It’s an instant change and you can change it for everyone,” she told reporters, describing her clientele as ranging from just a few years old to in their 70s.

“I can help a person in the shortest amount of time by bringing them energy and happiness and the goal they want to reach,” Li said.

Wearing a long white dress with a ruffled high collar and purple polka dots, the former make-up artist says she has studied the art of face reading with a mentor.

She has been running her shop in the working-class neighborhood of Sham Shui Po for six years and its walls are covered with photographs of her clients’ eyes and brows.

Women tend to come to her to solve emotional or relationship problems, men for better luck at work, she says.

Li, who refused to give her age, but said she has worked for 43 years, believes straight brows will bring more luck and happiness than curved.

“If the brows are very straight, then those people will not have to suffer through many hardships,” she says.

Customer Edward Lam, a 35-year-year old technician for a television station, said he felt more energetic after having his brows modified.

“The biggest goal I have for fixing my eyebrows is to find jobs and to have better networking, and that my career will improve,” Lam said.

“I believe that the impression I gave was better,” he said of job interviews since having his brows worked on by Li.

Traditional Hong Kong face reader Chow Hon-ming says the art is a scientific discipline that ties in with some of the tenets of traditional Chinese medicine.

Face reading has been practiced in China for thousands of years, but became popular in the 10th century because the social upheaval in the dying days of the Tang Dynasty prompted many to worry more about their fate, Chow said. “There are turning points in a person’s life and when you can’t make a decision at those points, you might want to seek a [face reading] master.”

A face reader starts with the left ear, which they say tells the story of the first seven years of a person’s life. The right ear reflects the next seven years, followed by the nose, eyes and chin, which are used to predict later life.

Different parts of the face also represent different topics.

A jutting chin and a squarish jaw mean a person will have power as they get older, while large exposed nostrils mean they are bad at saving money.

“The nose represents wealth, just look at [actor] Jackie Chan’s nose, it is very big,” says Chow, who also predicted Hillary Rodham Clinton to win the US presidential election, as her chin is “stronger” than Republican nominee Donald Trump’s.