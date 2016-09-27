Japan vows to watch Chinese warplane activity over East China Sea closely

AP, TOKYO

Japan’s top government spokesman yesterday warned China against expanding its military activity to the skies over disputed East China Sea islands after eight Chinese warplanes flew near the area over the weekend.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said that Japan scrambled at least one fighter jet after the planes passed over the Miyako Strait on Sunday, east of the Japanese-controlled Diaoyutai Islands (釣魚台), known as the Senkaku Islands in Japan, which are also claimed by Taiwan and China.

The aircraft, believed to be two fighter jets, four bombers and two reconnaissance aircraft, did not violate Japanese airspace during a long-distance round-trip flight, Suga said, but it was the first time Chinese warplanes had flown that route.

Chinese media reports said that the flights were part of a routine exercise involving about 40 aircraft.

Suga acknowledged that the flights might be part of an exercise, but said that Japan would respond firmly to any violation of Japanese airspace.

“The government of Japan continues to watch the Chinese military’s activity, which has become expansive and more active, while carrying out our surveillance activity,” Suga said.

“We are determined to defend our land, territorial waters and the skies,” Suga added.

Three to four Chinese coast guard ships regularly sail around the disputed islands, entering what Japan considers its territorial waters a few times a month.

They exchange warnings with Japanese coast guard ships, with both sides staking claim to the waters.