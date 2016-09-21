Agencies

CUBA

Rouhani meets Castros

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani met with President Raul Castro in Havana on Monday to reaffirm friendly ties between the two nations and express a commitment to deepening their collaboration, state media reported. During the visit, officials from both sides signed agreements for collaboration in the health, education and science sectors, as well as a memorandum of understanding on banking. Rouhani, who stopped off in the Communist-ruled nation on his way to the UN General Assembly in New York, also met with Raul’s predecessor and elder brother, Fidel Castro. They discussed the importance of food production in a world “threatened by climate change, the incessant growth of the global population, and the dangers to the preservation of peace,” the Communist Party newspaper Granma wrote.

MEXICO

Top policeman killed

A top police official in Guerrero State and his female companion were found stabbed to death in their home in the Pacific resort of Acapulco on Monday, authorities said. The death of Tomas Hernandez Martinez, the state police’s director-general and operations coordinator, is a “huge loss” for the force, the Guerrero public security department said in a statement. Guerrero Deputy Attorney General Jose Antonio Bonilla later confirmed to reporters that a woman was also killed. He did not specify whether the couple were married. An agent from the state prosecutor’s office, who was at the crime scene, told reporters on condition of anonymity that the couple had stab wounds in their faces and other parts of their bodies, and their throats were cut in their home in the populous neighborhood of Progreso.

UNITED STATES

Opera amends Asian look

A Philadelphia opera company is agreeing to make changes in its marketing and production of Puccini’s Turandot because of complaints that it perpetuates stereotypes about Asians. A governor’s commission on Asian-Pacific American affairs on Monday said that Opera Philadelphia is modifying or removing narrow drooping Fu Manchu mustaches on several characters. The commission said the opera is also reviewing other makeup designs and has removed promotions featuring Caucasian actors in makeup meant to make them look Asian. A critique of the opera’s depiction of Asians will be included in the program. Opera Philadephia spokesman Frank Luzzi said commission members were invited to a rehearsal so a “meaningful dialogue” can continue.

UNITED STATES

Governor poses with pot

Posing for photographs is part of every governor’s job. Posing with a can of marijuana, not so much. However, Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe did just that, inadvertently, when he went to greet country music legend Willie Nelson at the weekend. A picture posted on Twitter shows McAuliffe and Nelson, who was performing in Virginia. On the table between them is a can of Willie’s Reserve, Nelson’s brand of marijuana that is sold in Colorado and Washington. Marijuana possession is illegal in Virginia. McAuliffe spokesman Brian Coy said the governor spent about 10 minutes in Nelson’s trailer and did not realize what was on the table. Coy said McAuliffe would not recognize marijuana or paraphernalia “if it walked up and shook his hand.” Coy said McAuliffe may be cool, “but he’s not that cool.”