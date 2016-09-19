Militants release Norwegian hostage

NY Times News Service, MANILA

The Abu Sayyaf militant group freed a Norwegian hostage in the southern Philippines on Saturday, police said, almost a year after he was seized along with two Canadians who were later beheaded.

The Norwegian man, Kjartan Sekkingstad, was released after the militant group received a ransom of about 30 million pesos (US$627,228), Philippines police said in a statement.

Sekkingstad was freed near the town of Indanan in the province of Sulu, and escorted to the home of the provincial governor. There was no immediate word on the state of his health.

His release was facilitated by members of the Moro National Liberation Front, a former rebel group that signed a peace agreement with the Philippines government in the 1990s, police said.

He was kidnapped from a resort on Samal Island on Sept. 21 last year with the Canadians, John Ridsdel and Robert Hall, and a Filipino, Marites Flor.

Ridsdel was beheaded in April and Hall in June after ransom demands were not met.

Flor was released just days before Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte assumed office in June.

The Abu Sayyaf group, responsible for some of the country’s worst attacks, including the 2004 bombing of a ferry that killed more than 100 people, had earlier demanded a ransom of 1 billion pesos for each of the hostages. It later lowered the amount to 300 million pesos per hostage.

The Canadian government had steadfastly refused the ransom demands.

Abu Ramie, a spokesman for the militant group, confirmed Sekkingstad’s release on Saturday, saying the group was happy that a ransom had been paid.

The spokesman did not give details on the ransom’s handover.

The group is known to be holding 22 other hostages, including a Dutch bird-watcher kidnapped in 2012.

It was not immediately known who had paid the ransom, or if it was in addition to previous payments.

Last month, Duterte alluded to a 50 million-peso ransom that had been paid to free Sekkingstad despite a government policy against such payments.