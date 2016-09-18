Spotlight on Syria as UN convenes

Reuters, UNITED NATIONS

The spotlight would be on Syria when world leaders gather at the UN next week as the US and Russia try to shore up a fragile truce deal and US President Barack Obama pushes for a boost in global refugee aid.

About 135 heads of state and government and dozens of ministers are to attend the 71st UN General Assembly, the last for both Obama and UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, who is to step down at the end of this year after a decade in the job.

“While many conflicts are causing enormous pain, none is causing so much death, destruction and widespread instability as the worsening war in Syria,” Ban told reporters on Wednesday.

“Major countries with influence have a duty to use their influence and seize this latest opportunity to pursue a political solution,” he added.

Members of the International Syria Support Group, which includes Russia and the US, are likely to meet on the sidelines at the UN on Tuesday, diplomats said, while the UN Security Council is due to hold a high-level meeting on Syria on Wednesday.

Russia had wanted the council to endorse its Syria truce deal with the US during the meeting, but on Friday said a resolution was unlikely, because Washington did not want to share the documents detailing the agreement with the 15-member body.

US Deputy National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes on Friday said he anticipated many of the US’ discussions at the UN “will focus on the situation in Syria, the response to North Korea’s latest nuclear test, our shared efforts to combat [the Islamic State] with many UN member states.”

Nearly 5 million Syrians have fled the country, and about 6.5 million have been internally displaced during the more than five-year conflict, contributing to the record 65.3 million people who were uprooted worldwide last year.