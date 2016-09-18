Niger, Chad kill 38 Boko Haram fighters: army

AFP, NIAMEY

Thirty-eight Boko Haram militants have been killed during military search operations carried out by Niger and Chad troops in the Diffa region of southeast Niger this week, an official said on Friday.

Two soldiers were lightly wounded in the action and “on the enemy side; 38 terrorists killed,” Nigerian Ministry of Defense spokesman Moustapha Ledru said on state television.

Substantial quantities of weapons and munitions were also seized, Ledru added.

The joint army operations took place from Monday to Wednesday around the villages of Gueskerou and Toumour in southeastern Niger, he added.

According to villagers and non-governmental organization workers in Gueskerou, 30km from Diffa, Boko Haram elements attacked the town on Wednesday night, without killing anyone.

“The attack nonetheless caused a psychosis in the population” and “the assailants torched houses and stole food and medicines after pillaging shops and a pharmacy,” a non-governmental organization official said.

Boko Haram’s seven-year insurgency has left at least 20,000 people dead in Nigeria and border areas of neighboring Niger, Chad and Cameroon, and made more than 2.6 million people homeless.

Attacks in Niger’s Diffa region began in February last year.

In late July a multinational force, drawn from Nigeria, Niger, Chad and Cameroon, was formed to tackle the insurgents and clear them out of towns and villages.