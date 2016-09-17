Agencies

MEXICO

Journalist killed in Puebla

A journalist in the central state of Puebla was killed in a highway shooting, authorities said on Thursday. The Puebla state prosecutor’s office said in a statement that a man it identified only as Aurelio C. of the newspaper El Grafico de la Sierra was shot on Wednesday night while driving on a highway near the community of Huauchinango. He died at a hospital early on Thursday. Mexico’s national human rights commission has counted at least eight journalists killed this year.

UNITED STATES

Police kill homeless man

A man who was shot by police on a crowded New York City street after he struck an off-duty detective with a meat cleaver was initially stopped because he was trying to remove a boot from a vehicle that he was apparently living in, authorities said. The shooting happened at about 5pm on Thursday. Police said the confrontation began when two uniformed officers encountered Akram Joudeh, 32, trying to remove an immobilizing boot from a parked vehicle. As the officers approached him, Joudeh pulled out an 28cm meat cleaver and ran, police said. A group of officers chased him, and at one point shot him with a Taser, with no apparent effect. Police fired 18 shots, striking Joudeh at least twice. He was hospitalized on Thursday night in a critical, but stable condition, police said.

PHILIPPINES

Duterte ordered killings

The government yesterday faced calls to investigate the president after a self-confessed hitman said President Rodrigo Duterte ordered 1,000 opponents and suspected criminals murdered when he was a city mayor. “These are serious allegations and we take them seriously, we will look into them,” US Department of State deputy spokesperson Mark Toner said. The allegations surfaced as the Senate investigated alleged extrajudicial killings in an ongoing drug crackdown that has led to more than 3,000 deaths in Duterte’s first 72 days in office.

UNITED STATES

Golden toilet open to public

A New York City museum is offering visitors a chance to sit on a golden throne, but only in private. As part of his “America” exhibition at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan replaced the toilet in the museum’s fourth-floor restroom with a fully functional replica cast in 18-karat gold. Viewers are invited to use the solid gold toilet just as they would any other facility. It is the first piece Cattelan has exhibited since his 2011 retrospective at the Guggenheim. The museum said on its Web site that the exhibition “offers a wink to the excesses of the art market, but also evokes the American dream of opportunity for all.”