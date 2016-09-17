Venezuela delays endgame of vote to oust Maduro

AFP, CARACAS

The opposition’s push for a vote to remove Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro ran into a roadblock on Thursday when authorities announced a delay in setting the date for the final stage in the process.

The president’s opponents must collect 4 million signatures in three days to trigger a referendum — the last step in a bureaucratic obstacle course they are racing to complete by the end of the year.

After months of political wrangling and mass street protests, the National Electoral Council was supposed to announce yesterday when that three-day period would start. The council had already postponed the announcement from Wednesday.

However, late on Thursday the council again postponed the decision. It argued in a statement that its workers were threatened by nationwide protests that the opposition had called for yesterday to keep up the pressure.

Work would resume on Monday, the council said, without saying if it would then set a definite date.

The council “agreed on the measure after... calls for protests” at council offices across the country, many of which have been attacked since the recall process began in April, the statement said.

The council has already said it is looking at late next month for the three-day petition drive. The opposition says that is too late and has accused the authorities of stalling.

The center-right coalition behind the referendum drive, the Democratic Unity Roundtable, is racing to force a vote by Jan. 10, which is the deadline to trigger new elections.

After that date, a loss for Maduro — widely blamed for the nation’s economic meltdown and soaring inflation — would simply transfer power to his hand-picked vice president for the rest of his term, extending the socialist “revolution” launched in 1999 by late president Hugo Chavez to at least 20 years.

The opposition alleges the electoral authorities are in bed with Maduro — along with the Supreme Court, which has systematically blocked opposition bills since it won control of the legislature in December last year.

Seeking leverage, the opposition has organized a series of protests. It estimated that 1 million people took to the streets in the largest one, on Sept. 1.

If the opposition gets the required 4 million signatures in favor of a recall vote — 20 percent of the electorate — the council would have a month to verify them, then three months to organize the referendum.

A petition drive next month would probably mean a referendum in March next year.

Political analysts warn the nation risks erupting into unrest if it does not happen before then after a Datanalisis poll showed that 80 percent of Venezuelans want a change of government.

The oil-rich nation has skidded into crisis as global crude oil prices have plunged since mid-2014, pushing its socialist model to the brink.

Venezuelans spend long hours lining up outside supermarkets and pharmacies, only to find bare shelves and soaring prices inside.

The nation is facing its third year of deep recession, with inflation set to top 700 percent, according to the IMF.

Maduro blames the crisis on an “economic war” waged by the Venezuelan elite backed by “American imperialism.”

To alleviate growing hunger, he has launched an emergency supply plan overseen by no fewer than 18 army generals — one each for rice, beans, toilet paper and 15 other staples.