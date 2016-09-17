UN pleads for Syria aid access after truce extended

AFP, ALEPPO, Syria

The UN yesterday urged the Syrian government to allow immediate aid deliveries to hunger-stricken civilians after a fragile ceasefire was extended for 48 hours by Russia and the US.

In a sign of renewed tensions between the two powers, who back opposing sides in the conflict, key regime ally Moscow accused Washington of failing to meet its obligations under the truce deal it brokered with Moscow.

Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vitaly Churkin said Moscow wanted a UN Security Council resolution endorsing the deal.

“We are working on it,” he told reporters in New York, adding that he thought it should be adopted when the Security Council meets on Syria on Wednesday next week.

The UN said trucks loaded with aid were for a second day in a buffer zone between Turkey and Syria, voicing hope the supplies could be delivered to besieged rebel-held districts of Aleppo city yesterday.

The ceasefire deal calls for the demilitarization of the key Castello Road into the city.

Russia on Thursday said that Syrian armed forces were “fulfilling their obligations and have started a gradual withdrawal” from the route, but rebel groups did not appear to be carrying out a simultaneous pullback as agreed.

The US said the ceasefire was more or less holding, despite breaches by both sides, but expressed concern the UN aid convoys were blocked.

Washington said late on Wednesday that US Secretary of State John Kerry and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov had agreed to prolong the ceasefire which began on Monday.

However, hours later Russian military spokesman Igor Konashenkov accused Washington of spinning “rhetorical fog” intended “to hide the fact that it is not fulfilling its part of the obligations.”

“As of the third day [of the truce], only the Syrian army is observing the regime of silence,” he said. “At the same time, the ‘moderate opposition’ led by the US is increasing the amount of attacks on residential districts.”

US President Barack Obama was due to gather top national security aids yesterday — including his secretaries of state and defense — with the shaky ceasefire set to dominate a meeting ostensibly about countering the Islamic State group (IS).

The truce, agreed after US-Russia talks in Geneva, Switzerland, last week, is part of the latest bid to end a five-year conflict that has killed more than 300,000 people.

It aims to halt fighting between Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces and rebels, but excludes militants like the IS group.

Twenty-three civilians including nine children were killed in airstrikes on an IS-held town in eastern Deir Ezzor Province on Thursday, a monitor said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said it was unclear whose warplanes attacked al-Mayadin.

Later the Observatory reported “two strikes by unknown airplanes,” in rebel-held Talbisseh in central Syria.

According to the monitor, those were “the first strikes on an area where there are no militants since the start of the ceasefire.”

The UN’s Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura said the truce was holding “by and large.”

However, promised authorization from Damascus for humanitarian convoys had not yet been received.

“This is something that is required to happen immediately,” he said.

East Aleppo, where about 250,000 civilians are besieged by government forces, is a major concern for humanitarian organizations.