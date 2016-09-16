Agencies

UNITED KINGDOM

Agency mulls Internet filter

The head of the nation’s newly formed cybersecurity agency says authorities are exploring the creation of a national Internet filter to block malicious software and rogue Web sites, a proposal that has raised eyebrows among Internet freedom advocates. Ciaran Martin, the chief executive officer of the National Cyber Security Center, told a conference in Washington that his agency was working on a flagship project which would block Britons from coming into contact with “known malware and bad addresses.” The Financial Times newspaper described the project as a “Great British Firewall.”

RUSSIA

Bears besiege scientists

It has been polar bears versus scientists on a remote island in the Arctic. A group of seven bears had besieged five researchers at a weather station over the past few days. Luckily for the scientists, a passing ship delivered flares and dogs to help ward off the beasts. Vadim Plotnikov, chief of the station on Troynoy Island in the Kara Sea, said that the vessel also deployed a helicopter on Wednesday to chase away the bears, according to the Tass news agency. The bears had grown increasingly aggressive in recent days, killing one of the station’s two dogs and smashing windows of the station’s depot. The desperate explorers had run out of flares and remained trapped inside.

SPAIN

‘Women’s Boat’ sets sail

About 20 women of different nationalities set sail for the Gaza Strip from Barcelona on Wednesday evening, in the latest attempt to break a blockade imposed by Israel. “We think that through this act organized by women, we can give more visibility to the important role of Palestinian women in the fight for freedom,” said Zohar Chamberlain, one of the organizers, just before two yachts left the city. The flotilla that set sail from Barcelona, called “Women’s Boat to Gaza,” is part of the wider Freedom Flotilla Coalition that consists of pro-Palestinian boats that regularly go to Gaza from all over the world.

ITALY

Migrants ready for crossing

About 235,000 migrants in Libya are ready to make the dangerous Mediterranean crossing to Italy as soon as the opportunity arises, UN envoy Martin Kobler said in an interview published yesterday. According to the Italian Ministry of the Interior, nearly 128,400 migrants have arrived via the Mediterranean since the start of the year — which is a 5 percent jump over the same period last year. “We have on our lists 235,000 migrants who are just waiting for a good opportunity to depart for Italy, and they will do it,” Kobler told Italian daily La Stampa. “Reinforcing security is the most important issue at the moment,” he added.

GERMANY

Groups clash with migrants

Police say about 100 officers had to get between members of far-right groups and asylum seekers who were fighting in the eastern town of Bautzen. Bautzen police spokesman Thomas Knaup yesterday said that about 80 Germans and 20 migrants were attacking each other on Wednesday night in a market square. Police had to separate the groups and were attacked with bottles by some of the asylum seekers. The far-right protesters were shouting nationalist slogans and followed the asylum seekers back to their shelter, while police tried to keep the groups separated.

INDONESIA

Boat blast kills German

A German woman was killed and about 20 other people were injured in an explosion on a speedboat that was ferrying them from Bali to neighboring Lombok, police said yesterday. Karangasem District Police Chief Sugeng Sudarso said the boat had about 40 people, including crew, on board. He said all the passengers had been evacuated and the injured were being treated at a local clinic. The cause of the explosion was unclear. It occurred after smoke was seen billowing from the engine, Sudarso said. Sudarso said the explosion, which occurred when the boat was about 200m from the port of departure, shattered its rear windows and upended seating. A manifest showed that passengers were from several countries, including Britain, France, Italy, Portugal and Ireland.