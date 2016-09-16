Meranti floods Xiamen, killing one

AFP, BEIJING

Typhoon Meranti yesterday battered southeastern China with heavy winds and torrential rain, cutting power, ripping up trees and smashing windows.

Chinese state media reported one death and one person missing

The typhoon, packing winds of 170kph, made landfall at about 3am near Xiamen before heading inland, state media said.

Images from Xiamen showed flooded streets, uprooted trees, and traffic signs torn from their posts by the violent winds.

Xinhua news agency described the storm as the most powerful to hit Fujian Province in at least 67 years, while international wire agencies said it is the strongest storm of the year globally.

Meranti was a Category 5 typhoon, the strongest classification awarded by Tropical Storm Risk storm tracker, before it made landfall in China and has since been downgraded to Category 2, a tropical storm.

Meranti will continue to lose strength as it pushes inland and up toward Shanghai, but will bring heavy rain.

Local media described windows broken by flying roof tiles with fragments littering pavements and water supplies cut in Xiamen.

Schools and many stores were already shut for the Mid-Autumn Festival.

Xiamen’s utility providers said there had been power outages in most of the city, which is home to about 3.5 million people.

Across the province, 1.65 million homes had no electricity, state television said.

Additional reporting by AFP and Reuters