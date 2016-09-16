At least six killed in Pakistani train crash

AFP, MULTAN, Pakistan

At least six people were killed and more than 100 injured when two trains collided in central Pakistan early yesterday, officials said.

The accident occurred when the Karachi-bound Awam Express passenger train rammed into a goods train that had stopped after running over a man near the city of Multan.

The train’s driver was trying to remove the body of the man who had been crushed to death while crossing the railway track when his own train was struck from behind.

Rescue workers used metal-cutting equipment to try to reach injured passengers still trapped in the mangled wreckage, a reporter at the scene said.

Mohammad Javed, 35, a shopkeeper who lives near the site of the crash said he had been woken up by “a huge blast.”

“I thought that some bomb had exploded,” he said. “I came out of my house and saw a passenger train had piled up on a goods train. I heard people crying in pain and many lying outside the train. Survivors and locals were pulling out wounded people who were stuck in the wreckage.”

State-run rescue service spokesman Abdul Jabbar said that more than 100 people had been hurt.

Others have said at least 150 people were injured.

Railway official Saima Bashir blamed the accident on the passenger train driver, saying he failed to heed a red signal that went up after the goods train had stopped.

Cranes and ambulances filled the area as army troops raced to the scene to help.

Rescue official Kalim Ullah six bodies and more than 100 injured passengers were taken to local hospitals. He said some of those injured were in a critical condition.

A three-day public holiday for the festival of Eid-al-Adha ended on Wednesday and many people were returning from their family homes to the cities where they work.

Additional reporting by AP