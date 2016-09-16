Ex-militiaman testifies Duterte ordered killings

AP, MANILA

A former militiaman yesterday testified before the Philippine Senate that Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, when he was still a city mayor, ordered him and other members of a liquidation squad to kill criminals and opponents in gangland-style assaults that left about 1,000 dead.

Edgar Matobato, 57, told the nationally televised Senate committee hearing that he heard Duterte order some of the killings and acknowledged that he himself carried out about 50 of the abductions and deadly assaults, including a man who they fed to a crocodile in 2007 in Davao City.

Matobato is the first person to admit any role in such killings, and to directly implicate Duterte under oath in a public hearing.

The committee inquiry was being led by Philippine Senator Leila de Lima, a staunch critic of Duterte’s anti-drug campaign that has left more than 3,000 suspected drug users and dealers dead since he became president in June.

Duterte has accused De Lima of involvement in illegal drugs, alleging that she used to have a driver who took money from detained drug lords, but she has denied the allegations.

Matobato said Duterte had once even issued an order to kill De Lima, when she chaired the Commission on Human Rights and was investigating the mayor’s possible role in extrajudicial killings in 2009 in Davao.

He said he and others were waiting to ambush De Lima but she did not go to a part of a hilly area — a suspected mass grave — where they were waiting to open fire.

“If you went inside the upper portion, we were already in ambush position,” Matobato told De Lima. “It’s good that you left.”

“Our job was to kill criminals like drug pushers, rapists, snatchers,” Matobato said under oath, adding that some of the targets were not criminals, but opponents of Duterte and one of his sons in Davao.

The hearing was briefly halted so senators could discuss how to provide security for Matobato because of the explosive nature of his allegations.

Presidential spokesman Martin Andanar rejected the allegations, saying government investigations into Duterte’s time as mayor of Davao had already gone nowhere because of a lack of real evidence.

There was no immediate reaction from Duterte, who has denied any role in extra-judicial killings when he was the longtime mayor of Davao and after he assumed the presidency in June.

Matobato said he left the program when Duterte became president, fearing that he would be killed.