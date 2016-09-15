Agencies

UNITED NATIONS

FARC mission approved

The Security Council on Tuesday approved the deployment of a UN political mission to monitor a cease-fire between the Colombian government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC). The resolution unanimously approved authorizes a mission made up of 450 observers and a number of civilians to be deployed in 40 widely dispersed locations to oversee the laying down of arms by the FARC and other aspects of the agreement. Diplomats said the mission should be in place when the two parties sign a formal peace agreement on Sept. 26 in Cartagena and when the deal goes to a national referendum on Oct. 2.

UNITED STATES

Israel military granted funds

Washington is to provide Israel’s military with US$38 billion during the next 10 years, officials said on Tuesday, the largest batch of military assistance the government has ever pledged to another country. Following months of behind-the-scenes negotiations, the Department of State said the two countries had reached a 10-year agreement, with a signing ceremony planned for yesterday. Neither side has disclosed the exact sum, but officials familiar with the deal said it totals US$3.8 billion per year — up from the US$3.1 billion Washington gave Israel annually under the previous 10-year deal. Under the agreement, Israel’s ability to spend part of the funds on Israeli military products will be gradually phased out, eventually requiring all of the funds to be spent on US military industries.

UNITED STATES

Trump disruptor enters plea

A British tourist who caused a security scare at a campaign rally for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Las Vegas in June by trying to grab a gun from a police officer on Tuesday pleaded guilty to charges of illegal weapon possession and disorderly conduct, court papers showed. Michael Steven Sandford, 20, admitted as part of his plea deal with prosecutors that he had approached a policeman at the event, saying he wanted an autograph from the presidential candidate, then tried to pull the officer’s gun from his holster with both hands, the papers said. Each charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a US$250,000 fine, the Attorney’s Office said in a statement. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 13.

UNITED STATES

Fresh Trump probe initiated

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman opened a fresh probe into Donald Trump’s charitable foundation to determine whether he is flouting state law. “We have been concerned that the Trump Foundation may have engaged in some impropriety,” Schneiderman said on CNN’s The Lead. “We have been looking into the Trump Foundation to make sure it’s complying with the laws that govern charities in New York.” Schneiderman’s earlier fraud case against Trump University is continuing along with two lawsuits by former students in San Diego.

UNITED STATES

Fantasy football loser walks

The punishment for a New Jersey man who finished last in his fantasy football league included a very public walk of shame and a pair of women’s underwear. Angelo Boemio, 42, marched down a roadway in Toms River wearing only women’s pink bikini bottoms and sneakers while hoisting a sign signifying his fantasy football misfortune. The pizzeria owner strolled along Route 9 for 10 minutes on Labor Day, inducing hilarity and horror in pedestrians and motorists.