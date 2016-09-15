Trump not for working class: Obama

Reuters, PHILADELPHIA

With Democratic US presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton sidelined by pneumonia, US President Barack Obama took up the Democrats’ fight against Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Tuesday, trying to quash his bid to appeal to working-class voters.

Obama, whose 50 percent approval rating could help improve the climate for the Democratic ticket in the Nov. 8 election, rallied party faithful against Trump at an outdoor event in Philadelphia.

“This is a guy who spent 70 years on this Earth showing no concern for working people. He spent most of his life trying to stay far away from working people. He wasn’t going to let you on his golf course,” Obama said.

Obama’s campaign appearance was his first as a solo act on behalf of Clinton as he tries to ensure Democrats retain control of the White House once his eight years are over in January.

The president lauded new census numbers on income growth as proof that his administration’s policies have helped improve the economy, an attempt to undermine Trump’s argument that economic woes are deep.

“By so many measures, America is stronger and more prosperous than when we started out on this journey together,” Obama said.

Clinton rested at her home in the New York suburb of Chappaqua, as she recovers from pneumonia. She was diagnosed with pneumonia on Friday last week, but she kept it secret until she nearly collapsed on Sunday at a ceremony in Manhattan marking the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

She was to return to the campaign trail today, her spokesman Nick Merrill said on Tuesday evening.

Her campaign said in a statement that she will deliver remarks in Greensboro, North Carolina, today and “discuss her vision for an America that is stronger together.”

Trump appeared at a campaign event in suburban Philadelphia after Obama departed, touting proposals that would allow families to deduct childcare expenses from their income taxes and establish paid maternity leave for women whose employers do not offer it.

The plan was aimed at bolstering working-class and middle-class families, he said.

With his daughter Ivanka at his side, Trump also appeared to support equal pay for women, traditionally a core issue for Democrats.

“We need working mothers to be fairly compensated for their work and have access to affordable quality childcare for their work,” Trump said.

As he did earlier in the day at a rally in Des Moines, Trump steered clear of mentioning Clinton’s illness, but stepped up efforts to wring maximum advantage from her controversial comment that his supporters are “deplorables.”

“While my opponent slanders you as deplorable and irredeemable, I call you hardworking American patriots who love your country,” Trump said.

After struggling in opinion polls last month, Trump has erased most of Clinton’s lead in national surveys and is competitive again.