Clerics issue fatwa against forest fires

AFP, JAKARTA

Indonesia’s top Islamic clerical body yesterday said it has issued a fatwa against intentionally starting forest fires in a bid to stop the blazes that cloak Southeast Asia in haze every year.

The religious edict by the Indonesian Ulema Council said it was “haram,” or against Islamic law, for Muslims to start fires on purpose in forests or on plantation land.

“The Koran states that we are not allowed to harm the environment, and forest burning causes damage not only to the environment, but also to people’s health — even neighboring countries are complaining,” said Huzaemah Tahido Yanggo, head of the body’s fatwa council.

The fires and subsequent smog occur annually to varying degrees in the archipelago’s Sumatra island and the Indonesian part of Borneo during the dry season, and are started to quickly and cheaply clear land for palm oil and pulpwood plantations.

The blazes last year were among the worst in memory and cloaked large parts of Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore in choking smog for weeks.

Indonesian Minister of Environment and Forest Siti Nurbaya Bakar welcomed the fatwa and said she hoped Islamic preachers would spread news of it to local communities.

“The most important follow-up is communicating it to the public,” she said.

Fatwas have no legal force and are aimed at encouraging the devout in the world’s most populous Muslim-majority country against taking a certain course of action.

However, it remained unclear whether the latest edict, issued on Tuesday, would have any practical effect.

The council has previously issued fatwas to protect the environment, including one against the illegal hunting and trade in endangered animals in the biodiverse country, which environmentalists said was the world’s first.

The move by the clerics follows efforts by Jakarta to prevent a repeat of last year’s haze disaster. Authorities plan to stop granting new land concessions for palm oil plantations, and have established a new agency to restore millions of hectares of carbon-rich peatlands susceptible to fires.

In other developments, the government will resume land reclamation that will help prevent Jakarta from sinking below sea level, Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Pandjaitan said, five months after work was suspended due to regulatory and environmental concerns.

Greater Jakarta, one of the world’s most densely populated cities, sits on a swampy plain and is sinking at a faster rate than any other city in the world.

Jakarta has focused its attention on bolstering its defenses with a 24.14km sea wall and refurbishing the crumbling flood canal system.

The government late on Tuesday decided to allow work to continue on a key phase of the “Giant Sea Wall,” which aims to shore up northern Jakarta, while revamping the capital’s image into a Singapore-like waterfront city.

“If this Giant Sea Wall is not done, that will create a big impact on Jakarta,” Pandjaitan told reporters on Tuesday.

Included in the master plan is the building of 17 artificial islands off Jakarta’s northern coast.

However, work on that project was suspended in April following disagreements between the government and the Jakarta governor over who had the authority to issue permits.

Additional reporting by Reuters