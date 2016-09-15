FEATURE: Archeologists map Afghan cultural heritage

AFP, KABUL

For archeologists, Afghanistan, rich in ancient treasures and once a key stop on the legendary silk road, is an “open-air museum,” albeit one ravaged by war and plagued by looters.

After 30 years of conflicts, Afghanistan’s cultural heritage is in dire straits, but one group of archeologists is trying to put the country’s historical sites back on the map — literally.

An international team is working to map the country’s numerous sites and monuments with satellite imaging into a huge database — a giant geographic information system.

“The authorities have long feared encouraging looting by locating such sites,” said Julio Bendezu-Sarmiento, a French-Peruvian archeologist who heads the French Archeological Delegation in Afghanistan (DAFA). “In fact, most have already been looted.”

The project is going ahead now, because “it is often the looters who are best-informed about where the archeological sites are,” so a database will not affect this, he added.

Afghanistan’s location and the variety and abundance of its mines of gold, copper and precious stones make it an archeological holy grail.

The Afghan lapis lazuli, a brilliant blue semi-precious gemstone, was used as decoration by the Egyptian pharaohs and the great kings of Assyria and Babylon, Bendezu-Sarmiento said.

In DAFA’s offices, a large satellite image of the country, with its bust bowls, deep valleys and steep mountains, is shown on a wide-screen display. Heritage sites are indicated by yellow, blue and red dots depending on whether they have been excavated, identified or only recently discovered.

The work consists of linking this mapping to each site in the database.

In 1982, under pressure from then-Soviet Russia, which had invaded Afghanistan, DAFA — which had been there since 1922 — had to leave the country where they had identified 1,286 heritage sites.

“Today, we’ve identified five times that,” Bendezu-Sarmiento said.

On the map, there are numerous marks as the archeologists try to connect information from the first excavations in the 1930s.

“The country is huge, with an enormous wealth of sites,” said Elena Leoni, an Italian archeologist specializing in Central Asia and geographic information systems.

Leoni gives the example of the historical town of Balkh in northern Afghanistan, known to the ancient Greeks as Bactra, where an incredible amount of gold was discovered.

Often compared to the famed treasures discovered in the burial chamber of Egyptian king Tutankhamun, L’Or de Balkh is shown all over the world as part of a touring exhibition.

“When one digs, one always stumbles across something,” said Thomas Lorain, the organization’s scientific secretary.

Mohamed Nader Rassouli, a consultant at DAFA who is esteemed by his colleagues as a living “library of Afghan archeology” and studied the subject in Russia in the 1960s, has seen his country’s vast cultural heritage tragically squandered.

“Houses have been built over the sites around Kabul that DAFA excavated in 1937,” he said.

“And in the provinces, sites have been destroyed by looters and antiquities traffickers, as well as people simply working in the fields,” he added.

For Afghan authorities, the archeological map will also serve as a tool for ministries to launch major development projects, Afghan Ministry of Information and Culture spokesman Haroon Hakimi said.