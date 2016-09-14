Agencies

AUSTRALIA

Same-sex marriage vote set

The government is to hold a national vote on Feb. 11 on whether to allow same-sex marriage, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said yesterday. “Our job is to ensure that the Australian people have the opportunity to express their view and to do so in a manner that is fair and impartial,” he told a news conference in Canberra. Turnbull said he would introduce a bill for the plebiscite to parliament this week that he expected would be passed by the lower house, although he admitted it could be blocked by opponents in the Senate. However, the vote is non-binding, meaning that even if the plebiscite is passed by a majority of voters, parliamentarians do not have to pass legislation in support of same-sex marriage.

INDIA

Curfew set in Bangalore

A curfew was imposed yesterday on Bangalore after a protester was killed overnight during violence over a long-running water dispute with the neighboring state of Tamil Nadu. Thousands of police and paramilitary officers were deployed on the largely deserted streets of the city, after stone-pelting mobs went on the rampage on Monday setting buses and cars ablaze. “One person died when the police fired to disperse a mob attempting to torch a patrolling police vehicle after ransacking a provisions shop in the city’s north,” Bangalore north Deputy Commissioner T.R. Suresh said. The violence erupted over a Supreme Court order for Karnataka state, of which Bangalore is the capital, to release water from a river to ease a shortage in Tamil Nadu until later this month.

CHINA

Tianjin’s new boss named

The former Chinese Communist Party secretary for Hubei Province, Li Hongzhong (李鴻忠), has been named as the new party boss for Tianjin. The party’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection on Saturday announced that Tianjin Mayor and acting party chief Huang Xingguo (黃興國) was being investigated. Li, 60, has been appointed as Tianjin’s party secretary and would no longer hold his positions in Hubei, Xinhua news agency said.

RUSSIA

Multinational link to bomb

A senior FSB security service official yesterday said that individuals linked to Russia, China and Tajikistan were behind a suicide bomb attack on the Chinese embassy in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek last month, the RIA news agency said. Deputy FSB head Sergei Smirnov said there were “Tajik, Chinese and Russian traces behind the terrorist attack,” which he said had been uncovered during an investigation conducted with security services from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Kyrgyzstan’s security service said last week that the attack had been ordered by Uighur militants active in Syria and carried out by a member of the East Turkestan Islamic Movement.

AUSTRALIA

Macquarie facility to close

The nation’s permanent station at Macquarie Island is to close after almost seven decades, officials said yesterday, citing environmental contamination concerns and aging infrastructure. The decision to shut the station follows an independent engineering investigation which highlighted growing safety, environment and ocean inundation risks, the Australian Antarctic Division said. Division Director Nick Gales said some scientists would be disappointed, but the cost of refurbishing the station “could not be justified within existing budgets.”

CANADA

