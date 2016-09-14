Ankara formally asks for Gulen’s extradition from US

Reuters, ISTANBUL, Turkey

Turkey has made a formal request to the US for the arrest of US-based Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen on charges of orchestrating an attempted military coup on July 15, Turkish broadcaster NTV said yesterday.

Turkey blames members of Gulen’s religious movement for the failed putsch two months ago, in which rogue soldiers commandeered tanks and fighters jets, bombing parliament and seizing bridges in a bid to take over power.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the issue with US President Barack Obama at the G20 summit in China earlier this month. A senior US administration official said at the time that Obama had explained to Erdogan that the decision would be a legal, not a political one.

NTV said the Turkish Ministry of Justice had requested Gulen’s arrest for “ordering and leading the coup attempt.”

The ministry could not immediately be reached for comment.

Gulen, who has lived in self-imposed exile in the Pennsylvania since 1999, has denied involvement in the coup attempt.

Erdogan has said the US has “no excuse” for keeping Gulen.