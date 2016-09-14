Police raid on ‘democracy village’ triggers violence

Reuters, HONG KONG

Chinese riot police yesterday fired tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters in a village once dubbed a symbol of grassroots democracy, residents and Hong Kong media said, less than a week after the elected village head was jailed for corruption.

Pre-dawn police raids turned to violence after least 13 people were arrested in Wukan fishing village in Guangdong Province, residents said.

Villagers, including old people, pelted police with bricks as they advanced with shields, batons and helmets, with clouds of tear gas wafting down the street, in video footage seen by reporters.

The streets were strewn with bricks and used rubber bullet casements and tear gas canisters, according to pictures seen by reporters.

Human rights activists in Hong Kong believe the crackdown could represent a final push to silence Wukan, whose villagers received international attention after an 2011 uprising led to authorities granting direct village-wide elections.

One Wukan resident reached by mobile phone confirmed the clashes, saying riot police hit people with batons, setting off tear gas grenades and firing rubber bullets at villagers, including old people.

He said police had entered the village in their “thousands” and clashes were continuing. Others said between 300 and 400 police were involved in the operation, including house-to-house searches.

“The riot police started attacking and shooting at us,” he said. “They are still fighting now. We want them to leave.”

The raids came days after a popular and democratically elected village chief, Lin Zuluan (林祖鑾), one of the last of the 2011 protest leaders still in office, was jailed for three years on graft and other charges.

The sentence outraged many villagers and one said at the time fresh unrest was likely.

Thousands also took to the streets in June to protest the arrest of Lin, who later appeared on television in what villagers believed was a forced confession. Democratic hopes had all but evaporated ahead of yesterday’s crackdown, with protest leaders either in detention, in exile, facing arrest or quitting their posts.

Another person whose relatives are in Wukan said the village was now in police lockdown and that Internet connections had been severed.

Photos on social media purporting to be from Wukan showed villagers with wounds that appeared to be from rubber bullets.

One video obtained by Radio Television Hong Kong shows a loud bang and a flash going off near dozens of policemen huddled in formation behind shields.

The official microblog of Lufeng County police, who oversee Wukan, stated in a post yesterday the 13 people arrested had been organizing illegal assemblies and used threats to force villagers to join since June 19, a day after Lin was detained.

The police microblog said later its operation was supported by the public and order was being restored to Wukan. It also issued a stern warning to people using social media who they said were spreading false rumors on “the so-called Wukan issue,” adding that cyberpolice were investigating.

Many microblog posts sharing photos of the faceoff in Wukan have since been deleted.

Amnesty International’s Hong Kong-based China researcher, Patrick Poon (潘嘉偉), said this was the most serious crackdown Wukan had seen since 2011, when villagers ransacked the police station and government offices in protest against land grabs and corruption.