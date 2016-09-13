Agencies

CROATIA

Conservatives to win vote

Conservatives were poised to remain in power after winning a snap election, nearly complete results showed yesterday, but will have to begin coalition talks to form a government after falling short of a majority. The close result does little to dispel political uncertainty in the EU’s newest member, but the new conservative leader has signaled a shift toward the center after a lurch to the right. The conservative HDZ won 61 seats, while their center-left opposition rivals, the Social Democrats, had 54, according to results from about all polling stations. The election was the second in less than a year after the previous, barely functioning, coalition government led by the HDZ collapsed in June over a conflict of interest scandal after just five months in power. However, the HDZ did not secure an absolute majority in the 151-seat parliament, and its former junior government partner, the Most Party (“Bridge” in Croatian), is likely to play kingmaker once again. The Most Party came in third with 13 seats.

LIBYA

Rival force seizes ports

Forces loyal to eastern commander Khalifa Haftar on Sunday seized at least two key oil ports from a rival force loyal to the UN-backed government. Ahmed al-Mismari, a spokesman for Haftar’s self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA), said its fighters had full control of Es Sider, Ras Lanuf, Brega and Zueitina after launching an early morning military operation on the eve of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha. The attacks on major oil ports by Haftar, who opposes the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), could derail efforts to restart production. Those efforts are seen as critical to saving the nation’s economy and helping the GNA survive. In a statement released late on Sunday, the GNA’s leadership called the attacks an “unjustified escalation” that would “prolong the period of conflict” in Libya.

FRANCE

Bosses ride mopeds

About 700 executives and business chiefs on Sunday zoomed down Paris’ famed Champs Elysees avenue on battered blue mopeds in a bid to combat a climate of economic gloom. Decked out in matching blue capes and pink helmets, the bosses zipped down the boulevard on their Motobecane mopeds. Organizers said the event was an “apolitical” attempt to boost confidence in the economy and show solidarity with employees. Remi Peraud, a bank manager with the Banque Populaire who took part in the two-wheeled demo, said he wanted to show that “bosses know how to have fun.” The “Meules Bleues” (Blue Moped) event is now in its third year, having started out with 150 bosses taking part in 2014.

UNITED KINGDOM

Wedding protesters arrested

Police on Sunday arrested 55 people and seized blades at a Sikh temple, following a protest against a mixed marriage. Armed officers were deployed to the Gurdwara Temple in Leamington Spa early on Sunday after a group of men entered the building. A total of 55 people were arrested for aggravated trespass in what police chief David Gardner described as “an escalation of a local dispute.” “A significant number of bladed weapons were seized from the scene,” he said, adding that no one was injured in the incident. Sikh Council UK secretary-general Gurmel Singh said protesters walked freely into the temple and did not break into the building. He said the group then held prayers and a sit-in to oppose a wedding due to take place between a Sikh and a non-Sikh.