Hajj reaches climax in Saudi Arabia

AFP, MOUNT ARAFAT, Saudi Arabia

The annual hajj reached its climax yesterday when Muslims from across the world swarmed a stoney hill in western Saudi Arabia to pray and recite from the Koran.

More than 1.8 million people gathered from sunrise at the hill and a vast surrounding plain known as Mount Arafat, about 15km from Mecca.

Against a backdrop of distant, higher peaks, they squatted, stood, or climbed steps built into the hill while reciting ritual incantations.

From a distance, the hill appeared a snowy white, as male pilgrims wear a seamless two-piece white garment, ihram.

It symbolizes a state of purity and emphasizes their unity regardless of social status or nationality.

Women wear a loose dress, typically also white, but some like Soumaya, 30, of Mali are in traditional attire, in her case an orange robe.

“We feel at ease and are totally benefiting from our pilgrimage,” she said, giving only one name.

“Everything is very well organized,” added her friend, Khadija Bechir, 23.

While pilgrims come from every corner of the globe, Indonesia — the most populous Muslim nation — has the largest quota.

Official figures issued late on Saturday said the total number of pilgrims exceeds 1.8 million, with more than 1.3 million arriving from outside the kingdom.

However, the numbers are down this year because of the absence of 64,000 Iranians over tensions between their Shiite nation and the Sunni-dominated kingdom.

Last year’s hajj stampede which killed roughly 2,300 people, many of them Iranians, magnified those frictions.

Masses of Iranian faithful held an alternative pilgrimage on Saturday in the Shiite holy city of Karbala, south of the Iraqi capital.

The hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam, which capable Muslims must perform at least once, marking the spiritual peak of their lives.