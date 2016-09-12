FEATURE: Preserving the corpse of Mao Zedong

AFP, BEIJING

Days after the People’s Republic of China’s (PRC) founding father Mao Zedong (毛澤東) died 40 years ago, the problem of what to do with his corpse was becoming increasingly heated — literally.

Mao himself had requested cremation, but powerful officials including his mercurial widow Jiang Qing (江青) decided he would join the likes of Vladimir Lenin and Ho Chi Minh in being embalmed and put on display.

Before the natural processes of decay could take hold, Xie Piao, an official overseeing an experimental thermoelectric cooling project, was summoned in the middle of the night and tasked with cooling the corpse.

“No one expected that Chairman Mao would die, so there were no preparations at all,” said Xie, now 75, who said he then felt “quite proud” to be involved in preserving the Great Helmsman’s body.

He arrived at the cavernous Great Hall of the People four decades ago yesterday to find the prostrate body of the man who led the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to victory, founding the PRC before plunging it into chaos, in a hastily constructed glass and wood coffin, at room temperature beneath hot electric lights.

“Our aim was to get the temperature down to 4 or 5oC,” he said, adding that about 400 people were involved in the entire project.

“We could not freeze him — that was his doctors’ order,” Xie said.

At the time, Chinese refrigeration systems were basic. With Soviet relations still on a war footing, asking Moscow for help was unthinkable and its ally Hanoi rebuffed calls for assistance, Xie said.

“I thought the technology was very reliable, it was very simple,” he said in what is believed to be his first interview with foreign media.

“The fear came later,” he said.

NEW METHOD

Within hours nitrogen gas surrounding the corpse had been bought down to a cool 8oC. However, that did not prevent Mao’s anointed successor, Hua Guofeng (華國鋒), berating Xie for using “experimental” techniques.

Senior leaders arrived day and night to bow before the body, adding to the seven-strong refrigeration team’s tensions.

“Once I was so tired I fell asleep in the middle of work. We had no time to sleep for five, seven days,” Xie said.

Mao’s death on Sept. 9, 1976, is seen as bringing to an end the destructive decade of Cultural Revolution he unleashed on his nation.

However, the period’s intense political atmosphere still permeated the corridors of the Great Hall.

“It was very serious, no one chatted,” Xie said.

When Jiang arrived to pay respects to her husband, Xie hid among the floral tributes for fear of becoming a focus for her notorious temper, according to an account he published for the first time this year.

Eight days after arriving at the Great Hall of the People, Xie’s work was declared complete.

He knows little of the embalming, said to have involved draining the corpse of fluids and injecting it with the chemical preservative formaldehyde.

Mao’s former doctor Li Zhisui (李志綏) published a ghoulish account of the process, describing the former ruler’s head swelling up “like a football.”

Xie dismisses it as “unreliable,” but whatever the details, Mao was put on permanent display in 1977 in a monumental pillared memorial hall in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square.

WAXY FACE

Mao lies in a dim chamber, garbed in a gray suit, his sallow waxy face framed by thick black hair bathed in a patch of orange light.