Agencies

IRAQ

Car bomb attacks kill 10

Two car bomb blasts outside a shopping mall in central Baghdad late on Friday killed at least 10 people and wounded another 28, police and medical sources said. One explosion came from a parked car and the other was caused by an explosives-laden vehicle driven by a suicide bomber outside the Nakheel mall, a police colonel said. The preliminary casualty toll was at least 10 people killed and 28 wounded, the officer said. An official in Baghdad’s health department confirmed the figures. The mall opened last year on Palestine Street in central Baghdad and shops were likely to have remained open late during the weekend preceding next week’s Eid al-Adha feast. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the double bombing, but all such attacks recently have been claimed by the Islamic State group.

FRANCE

IS linked to foiled attack

The three women behind a foiled attack in Paris were guided by the Islamic State (IS) group from Syria, the city’s prosecutor said on Friday. “The terrorist organization uses not only women, but young women, who get to know them and develop their plot from a distance,” Francois Molins said. Investigators have learned that one of the women was the fiancee of Larossi Abballa, who killed a senior police officer and his partner at their home in a Paris suburb in June before himself being shot dead, Molins said. The woman, identified only as Sarah H, then became engaged to Adel Kermiche, one of two militants who killed an elderly priest in July near the northern city of Rouen and was also killed by police, the prosecutor said. Kermiche tried twice to travel to Syria last year.

SPAIN

Passenger train derails

A passenger train derailed in Spain’s northwestern Galicia region on Friday, killing at least four people, including an American tourist, and injuring 48 others who were taken to hospitals, authorities said. The accident occurred at 9:30am in Porrino, about 450km northwest of Madrid, the Galician regional government said. The three-car train was traveling between Spain and Portugal. The regional government’s president, Alberto Nunez Feijoo, said that the train’s Portuguese engineer and Spanish ticket collector were among the dead, as well as two passengers. The train was approaching Porrino station when it derailed. The front car came completely off the track and smashed into an electricity pylon next to the line, crushing the engineer’s cab and leaving the car leaning to one side. The back two cars were partly off the tracks.

UNITED NATIONS

Guterres tops fourth poll

Portugal’s former prime minister Antonio Guterres has maintained his spot as first choice to succeed Ban Ki-moon as the next UN secretary-general, topping the fourth successive informal poll in the Security Council, diplomats said on Friday. The diplomats, speaking on condition of anonymity because voting is supposed to be kept secret, said Slovakian Minister of Foreign Affairs Miroslav Lajcak remained in second place followed by former Serbian foreign minister Vuk Jeremic. Former Macedonian foreign minister Srgjan Kerim moved up from sixth to fourth place, followed by Irina Bokova of Bulgaria, who heads UNESCO, the diplomats said. By tradition, the job of secretary-general has rotated among regions. Asia, Africa, Latin America and Europe have all held the post. East European nations, including Russia, argue that they have never had a secretary-general and it is their turn.