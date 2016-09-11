Bangladesh factory fire kills at least 23, injures dozens

Reuters, DHAKA

A fire at a food and cigarette packaging factory in Bangladesh yesterday killed at least 23 people and injured more than two dozen, emergency and government officials said, with fears the death toll could rise.

The cause of the fire in the Tongi industrial zone, about 20km north of Dhaka, was not immediately known, but officials said a boiler explosion probably triggered the blaze at about 8am as workers prepared to swap shifts.

“We cannot confirm if people are inside, but our priority is to rescue them if there is anyone,” said Mohammad Akhtaruzzaman, a fire official at the site, adding that the blaze was now under control.

“There were about 100 people inside when the fire broke out,” said Mohammad Nayan, a worker assisting with rescue efforts.

More than 20 firefighting teams battled to douse the flames, which also caused the partial collapse of the four-story Tampaco Foils building, officials said.

Officials of Tampaco Foils, where the fire broke out, could not immediately be reached for comment.

On its Web site, the company lists major international brands, such as British American Tobacco and Nestle, among its customers.

Factory safety is a major concern in Bangladesh, which has thousands of garment and packaging factories.

In 2012, a devastating fire at a garment factory killed 112 workers. A year later, a multi-storied commercial complex housing five garment factories and offices collapsed, killing 1,135 people, mostly garment workers near Dhaka.

The two major accidents prompted Bangladesh’s government, global brands and the UN to work together for improving safety standards in the country’s factories.

Several major retailers, including some from North America and Europe, say Bangladesh’s factories have improved their safety conditions significantly over the past few years following the 2013 Rana Plaza building collapse, the country’s worst industrial disaster.

Additional reporting by AP