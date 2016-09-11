May tackles school reform

Reuters, LONDON

Setting her sights on making the UK “the world’s great meritocracy,” British Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday unveiled reforms to widen opportunity in schools in an appeal to “frustrated” Britons who voted to leave the EU.

In her first major policy speech since becoming prime minister in July, May moved to tackle education, which has long divided Britain and often crushed politicians’ attempts at reform.

She addressed those Britons whose vote to leave the EU in June was a “rejection of establishment politics” that have failed to improve their lives.

“They will not be ignored anymore,” she said. “They want change, and this government is going to deliver it.”

May said her government would set out other social and economic reforms, “but there is no more important place to start than education,” promising all children a place in a good school to answer working-class fears that “their children will not enjoy the same opportunities they have had in life.”

Increasing capacity and encouraging successful institutions, including fee-paying private schools, to work to boost standards at other schools would help overcome the complaint of a shortage of good establishments especially in poorer areas, she said.

May’s bid to allow more single-faith schools and selective “grammar” schools caused an uproar in Britain, where governments have tried to phase out academic selection of children to end what is described as a 1950s two-tier system.