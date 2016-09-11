Facebook yields after war photo censorship outcry

AFP, SAN FRANCISCO

Facebook on Friday reversed a decision to censor an iconic Vietnam War photograph of a naked girl escaping a napalm bombing, after its block on the historic image triggered a wave of outrage.

The online giant stopped short of apologizing, saying the image had been flagged for violating standards regarding inappropriate posts at the world’s leading social network.

“An image of a naked child would normally be presumed to violate our Community Standards, and in some countries might even qualify as child pornography,” Facebook said in a statement. “In this case, we recognize the history and global importance of this image in documenting a particular moment in time.”

Taken by photographer Nick Ut Cong Huynh for The Associated Press, the 1972 picture of a naked Vietnamese girl running from a napalm attack is considered one of the war’s defining images. It was honored with the Pulitzer Prize for Spot News Photography in 1973.

An active social media user, Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg defied Facebook early on Friday by posting the photograph, helping to bring the weeks-long controversy to a head.

Her post was taken down several hours later, deleted by Facebook, she said.

Solberg refused to back down, reposting the photograph on Facebook, along with several other iconic pictures with sections blacked out, in an attempt to illustrate the absurdity of censoring historic images.

“What Facebook is doing by deleting photos like this, as good as their intentions are, is to edit our common history,” she wrote in a post.

Solberg had shared the picture at Facebook in the name of freedom of expression amid a brewing debate in Norway.

The row began several weeks ago after Norwegian author Tom Egeland published a post about war photographs, illustrated by the picture. Facebook promptly deleted it.

Norwegians rose to his defense by publishing the photograph, posts that Facebook also deleted in line with its rules barring nudity.

The affair took on such proportions that the Norwegian Press Federation asked the country’s powerful pension fund, the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund, to examine whether the censorship practice was in line with its ethical criteria for investments.

At the end of last year, the fund owned 0.52 percent of Facebook.

Traditional media also voiced concern about the moves by Facebook, which has become a key source of news for and information for hundreds of millions of people.

On Friday, Norway’s biggest daily Aftenposten dedicated the front page of its print edition to the photograph, and published a two-page open letter to Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

Facebook said it reversed course after the outcry from its members and that is was examining how its standards were applied in the situation.

“Because of its status as an iconic image of historical importance, the value of permitting sharing outweighs the value of protecting the community by removal,” California-based Facebook said of the decision to reinstate posts of the image.

Facebook said it was also modifying its review mechanisms to prevent the image from being removed in future, but that process could take some time.

“The photo should be available for sharing in the coming days,” Facebook said. “We will be engaging with publishers and other members of our global community on these important questions going forward.”