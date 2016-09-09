Agencies

UNITED STATES

Pence: Obama born in US

Indiana Governor and Republican vice presidential candidate Mike Pence on Wednesday broke with his running mate, Donald Trump, on the issue of President Barack Obama’s birthplace, proclaiming that he does not doubt that Obama was born in the US. Trump has been one of the leaders of the so-called birther movement in recent years, questioning whether Obama was born on US soil and was eligible to be commander in chief. Asked about the issue on his campaign plane, Pence said he took the president at his word. “I believe Barack Obama was born in Hawaii,” he said, according an NBC News report. Noting that he disagrees with Obama on matters of policy, he added, “I accept his birthplace.”

SYRIA

Boris Johnson criticized

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday said that statements by British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson demonstrate London’s part in “aggression” against Damascus and showed he did not understand the situation. “Statements of British FM Boris Johnson reveal his complete separation from reality and his lack of realization that the time of the [British colonial] mandate will not come back,” it said in a statement carried on state media. Johnson on Wednesday said a political transition plan presented by opposition that requires President Bashar al-Assad to step down could help stalled peace talks to restart.

UNITED STATES

Police in scandal disciplined

The police department in Oakland, California, on Wednesday said that it started disciplinary action against a dozen officers implicated by a teenage prostitute in a wide-ranging sex scandal. Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf says the department has started dismissal proceedings against four officers, although some may have already left the department. Two officers implicated in the scandal had previously resigned, while a third killed himself last year. Seven more officers will serve a range of unpaid suspensions before being allowed to return to duty. The 19-year-old woman at the center of the scandal said she has had sex with about 30 law enforcement officials throughout the San Francisco Bay Area over the past two years, including four with whom she had sex with before she turned 18.

UNITED STATES

Monroe gown for sale

The flesh-colored, skin-tight beaded gown Marilyn Monroe wore during her rendition of Happy Birthday to then-president John F. Kennedy in 1962 is going on the auction block on Nov. 17. Julien’s Auctions said it the gown could fetch US$2 million to US$3 million. Made of silk gauze and covered in thousands of rhinestone beads and sequins, the Jean Louis dress was so form-fitting that Monroe had to be sewn into it. The dress is among about 1,300 Monroe artifacts being offered by Julien’s.

UNITED STATES

Stolen bling recovered

Millions of dollars’ worth of bling stolen from rapper Drake’s tour bus has been returned. Police in Phoenix, Arizona, recovered a reported US$3 million worth of jewelry that was taken on Tuesday from a tour bus being used by the musician and DJ Future the Prince while they were performing. Travion King, 21, was booked into Maricopa County Jail on a burglary charge. Police say they identified King as the suspect through surveillance footage at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Turned out he was already in jail after being arrested on Wednesday morning for trespassing at Arizona State University in Tempe.