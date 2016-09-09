Tech firms increase lobby as EU gets tough

Reuters, BRUSSELS

US tech giants Google and Facebook are among multinationals spending more in Brussels as the European Commission eyes new business regulation after last week handing Apple a 13 billion euro (US$14.65 billion) tax demand.

A new annual filing by Google to the EU’s Transparency Register showed it spent about 15 to 20 percent more on lobbying EU officials and lawmakers last year than in 2014, when it grew threefold from the year before.

A review by Reuters of EU lobbying budgets of a handful of leading US firms that have been in the spotlight of European regulatory debates showed Google among the biggest spenders of all corporations, reporting a budget of 4.25 million euros to 4.50 million euros last year. That compared with 3.5 million euros to 4 million euros the year before and 1.25 million euros to 1.5 million euros in 2013.

A spokesman for the company — which has been served with three sets of charges in the past two years by EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager — said its 14 staff involved in lobbying in Brussels were there to provide information.

“European politicians have many questions for Google and about the Internet. We’re working hard to answer those questions, helping policymakers understand our business and the opportunity for European businesses to grow online,” he said.

Google’s annual Transparency Register filing, publicized on Wednesday by anti-corruption group Transparency International, appeared online coincidentally on Tuesday last week. On that day Vestager ordered Apple to pay a record US$14.5 billion in back taxes to Ireland after ruling that the US firm had effectively had illegal subsidies from Dublin.

The iPhone maker did not respond to a request for comment on its lobbying in Brussels, where it has been advertising since July for a new government affairs manager to “represent Apple’s position with policymakers.”

Its EU declaration of spending a modest 800,000 euros to 900,000 euros last year and employing just five staff working part-time on lobbying has prompted speculation that it might have underplayed its hand — although EU officials insist that they are not influenced by high-pressure corporate lobbying.

Daniel Freund from the Brussels office of Transparency International said that businesses could benefit from devoting resources to relationships with EU officials in a city where an expansion of regulatory powers for the European Commission and European Parliament in the past few years has seen Brussels start to rival Washington in numbers of professional lobbyists.

“A strong lobbying presence would smooth relations with the EU institutions, establish personal relationships, prevent spats,” Freund said. “The [2009] Lisbon Treaty means more competences have shifted to Brussels and companies are waking up to this fact.”

Facebook, whose WhatsApp messaging service could be affected by an upcoming reform of the EU’s telecoms rules and which also has an interest in new data protection rules, spends much less than Google — 700,000 euros to 800,000 euros last year — but is expanding its small team of people lobbying for it in Brussels.

A staff that numbered just two last year is now four and a fifth person is being recruited, a spokeswoman said.

“Our team has increased in size as our company has grown and as such we are currently recruiting one extra person,” she said.