Child marriages still prevalent in Nepal: group

AP, KATHMANDU

Traditional practices, poverty, last year’s massive earthquake and Nepal’s ongoing political instability mean child marriages remain a serious problem in the country, where 10 percent of the girls marry before they are 15, even though the government says it is making progress to combat the problem, a human rights groups said.

New York-based Human Rights Watch said government indifference means it has not taken the concrete steps needed to achieve the goal of completely stopping the practice in Nepal, which has the third-highest rate of such marriages in Asia after Bangladesh and India.

Nepalese officials said that the government has made significant progress in stopping child marriage, and has new policies and laws to address the issue, including a new law that says both men and women have to be 20 before they can legally marry.

However, child-rights groups say the earthquake that killed thousands and made millions homeless, plus political instability, is making the situation worse in one of the poorest nations in the world.

A report released yesterday by Human Rights Watch, Our Time to Sing and Play, said that although child marriage has been illegal in Nepal since 1963, researchers found that “police rarely act to prevent child marriage or bring charges, and almost never do so unless a complaint is filed. Government officials often officially register child marriages, even though child marriage is a crime.”

The report said that a majority of the children who marry young were from Nepal’s Dalit or indigenous communities, reflecting the greater prevalence of child marriage in marginalized and lower-caste communities.

It said that poverty, lack of access to education, child labor, social pressures and dowry practices were among the factors driving child marriage.

The last survey by the government in 2011 found that 41 percent of girls married before the age of 18.

According to UNICEF, 37 percent of girls married before the age of 18 and 10 percent were married before the age of 15.

Sunmaya Tamang, now 23, married when she was 14 and gave birth to a boy the next year.

“I was not aware there are laws that say we cannot marry young. Nobody told us or tried to stop us,” Tamang said, adding that marrying at that age meant she was not able to finish her schooling and was forced to work in a carpet factory to support her family.

She now works cleaning houses in Kathmandu to help her family.

“If I was able to complete school, I would have a better job, better life,” she said.

She would not say if her parents forced her into the early marriage. Many such marriages are arranged by parents who try to find suitable grooms when their daughters are still very young.

It is rare for a girl to complain to the authorities even if they know their marriage is illegal, fearing that would get their parents in trouble.

Even if they do, police are reluctant to act, said Rashmila Shakya of Child Workers in Nepal, a children’s rights organization.

“Police and authorities give least priority to child marriage cases because it is just accepted reality for them,” Shakya said.

The earthquake that struck in April last year not only killed about 9,000 people, but also made nearly 4 million people homeless, which according to Shakya has made the situation worse.

“Families in the earthquake-hit areas are desperate. They want to marry off their daughters so they have one less mouth to feed,” Shakya said, adding that no surveys have been carried out to find out how prevalent that is, but the number is believed to be significant.