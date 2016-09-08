Agencies

UNITED STATES

Agency lifts rules on whales

The government on Tuesday lifted protection for most humpback whales around the globe, including some in US waters, based on evidence they have made a strong comeback since commercial whaling drove them to near extinction. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration removed humpback whales from the Endangered Species Act in nine of 14 population areas, the agency said in a statement. The stripping of safeguards means US ships and commercial fishermen in international waters will no longer be bound to check levels of underwater noise that could constitute harassment of the whales. It does not mean they can be hunted again.

UNITED STATES

Judge rejects fracking plan

A federal judge on Tuesday tentatively rejected a plan by the Bureau of Land Management to open more than 3,885km2 of lands in central California to oil drilling and fracking. The bureau failed to take a “hard look” at the environmental effects of the estimated 25 percent of new wells that would be devoted to fracking, District Judge Michael Fitzgerald wrote in the ruling. The process, formally known as hydraulic fracturing, uses high-pressure mixtures of water, sand and chemicals to extract oil and gas from rock. Fitzgerald ruled that the bureau must provide more study on the effects fracking will have in the area.

PHILIPPINES

US to donate two aircraft

The US is giving the coast guard two used military aircraft, the agency said yesterday, to help Manila expand sea patrols in the face of territorial disputes with China. The two Short C-23 Sherpa 30-seater aircraft are to be delivered in December, coast guard spokesman Commander Armand Balilo told reporters. “It will help us in the movements of the Philippine Coast Guard like patrol missions,” Balilo added. He said the Sherpas would help the coast guard augment its meager air patrol capability.

UNITED STATES

WASP placed at Arlington

It took an act of Congress, but World War II pilot Elaine Harmon is finally being laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery. Harmon last year died at age 95. She was one of the Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASP), a group of women who flew military aircraft during World War II so that men were freed up for combat missions. The women were not granted military status at the time they served, but received retroactive status as veterans in 1977. Last year, army officials ruled WASPs ineligible for inclusion at Arlington. Harmon’s family fought the rule, and in May President Barack Obama signed legislation allowing WASPs in Arlington. Harmon’s ashes were yesterday to be inurned at a funeral service with military honors.

UNITED STATES

Man cops to child’s murder

A Minnesota man’s confession to abducting and killing 11-year-old Jacob Wetterling nearly 27 years ago has put to rest a mystery that had haunted the state and led to changes in national sex offender laws. Danny Heinrich on Tuesday made the admission as he pleaded guilty to a federal child pornography charge that could put him behind bars for decades. The 53-year-old will not be prosecuted on state murder charges as part of the plea deal. Following his prison sentence, a civil commitment is possible, meaning he could spend the rest of his life in custody. As part of the deal, which Jacob’s family approved, Heinrich led prosecutors to the boys remains last week.