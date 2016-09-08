Zimbabweans track presidential plane for clues to health of 92-year-old leader

NY Times News Service, Harare and Johannesburg

It is an indirect clue at best, but it is often all they can get: Many Zimbabweans have taken to divining the state of their increasingly frail 92-year-old leader’s health from the movements of his presidential airplane.

On Saturday morning last week, anyone with a smartphone could see that Air Zimbabwe Flight 1, as the airplane is known, was hugging Africa’s eastern coast on its way home to Harare after four days in Dubai. The flight designation, UM1, meant that Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, the world’s oldest head of state, was on board.

Mugabe’s trip to the Middle East had been made suddenly, with no explanation from the secretive Zimbabwean government, fueling rumors that the president was deathly ill and desperately seeking medical treatment overseas.

The main political opposition helped feed those rumors, with one of its leaders posting online, in a tone of great authority, that Mugabe had suffered a stroke and that it was unlikely “he can come back from this.”

In March, when Mugabe was traveling in Asia, he canceled a visit to India at the last minute and the government refused to reveal his whereabouts.

The apps showed that his plane was in Singapore, one of the places where he has received medical treatment in recent years. The government said he had cataract surgery there and was otherwise healthy, but a 2008 US diplomatic cable released by WikiLeaks said he had been treated in Singapore for prostate cancer.

Mugabe’s health has been an all-consuming topic this year for Zimbabweans of all classes, as the effects of age and possible illness have become harder for him to hide.

Many Zimbabweans, who have known only one leader since gaining independence 36 years ago, are bracing for the future with the same trepidation that many Chinese felt near the end of Mao Zedong’s (毛澤東) long rule, or that the Congolese did with former dictator Mobutu Sese Seko.

They speak about “when the old man goes” or “when nature takes its course.”

The uncertainty of a post-Mugabe political order compounds the anxieties. The political class is engulfed in a ferocious fight over succession, and it is far from clear where the security forces, the traditional guarantors of Mugabe’s power, will stand.

In the capital, politicians and diplomats report that Mugabe has slowed down considerably in the past year. He works only a few hours a day and says little in meetings. Several times, he has been caught on video stumbling or falling asleep at public events.

Like most wealthy Zimbabweans, Mugabe goes abroad for better medical care than he can get at home. That narrows the circle of Zimbabweans who are truly informed about his health — and it means that every time he flies, especially on extended or unannounced trips outside Africa, the rumors fly as well, often claiming that he has died or is at death’s door.

This time, the speculation about Mugabe seemed to have more foundation than usual. He had been scheduled to go to Ghana in the middle of last month to receive a lifetime achievement award from the Millennium Excellence Foundation for helping to liberate Zimbabwe, but canceled the trip at the last minute.

When he resurfaced several days later at an agricultural show, his appearance merely fanned the flames. He seemed to stumble at one point and was apparently wearing slippers rather than shoes with his suit.