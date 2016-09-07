Clinton accuses Russia of interference

NY Times News Service, MOLINE, Illinois

US presidential nominee Hillary Rodham Clinton on Monday accused Russian intelligence of interfering with the US election, implying that Russian President Vladimir Putin viewed a victory by Republican nominee Donald Trump as a destabilizing event that would weaken the US and buttress Russian interests.

“It’s almost unthinkable,” Clinton said, referring to what she called recent “credible reports about Russian interference in our elections” and citing a hack of the Democratic National Committee’s e-mails in July.

“We’ve never had the nominee of one of our major parties urging the Russians to hack,” Clinton said in a news conference. “I want everyone — Democrat, Republican, Independent — to understand the real threat that this represents.”

The comments, Clinton’s most extensive yet on one of the more unusual subplots of the presidential campaign, came after a Washington Post report that US intelligence and law enforcement agencies are probing a wide, covert Russian effort to disrupt the election.

Asked by a reporter if Russia’s actions amounted to a cyberwar, Clinton said: “I’m not comfortable using the word ‘war.’”

She said she viewed the hacking of the Democratic National Committee — which US officials have linked to Russian intelligence agencies — and warnings there could be additional breaches intended to influence the presidential campaign, as “a threat from an adversarial foreign power.”

In conversations with donors, Clinton has urged noncomplacency. She has stressed that foreign enemies who hope Trump will succeed in order to weaken the US, might try to disrupt the November results, perhaps with a cyberattack.

Hours after US President Barack Obama met with Putin at a G20 summit in Hangzhou, China, Clinton delivered a harsh assessment of the Russian leader’s role in the hacking of the Democratic National Committee and potential future breaches.

“When Putin was asked about it, he could barely muster the energy to deny it, if any of you saw it,” Clinton said, adding that the Russian president, whom she clashed with as secretary of state, “and the team around him certainly believe that there is some benefit to them to doing this.”

After talks stalled between Obama and Putin on how to handle the humanitarian crisis in Syria, Clinton cast blame partly on the Russians for failing to come up with a solution.

“The whole situation has deteriorated in many ways because of the refusal of the Russians and the Iranians to put the kind of pressure on [Syrian President Bashar al-]Assad that is necessary to reach an accommodation that would save lives,” she said.

While the White House opposes putting into effect a partial no-fly zone in Syria, Clinton reiterated her support for such action.

“I think we need leverage,” she said. “I’ve always believed that if that were on the table and it were clear we were going to pursue it, that would give us the leverage we don’t have now.”

Asked about potential conflicts of interest between Clinton Foundation donors and aides who worked in the US Department of State while she was its head, Clinton brought the lengthy exchange with reporters back to national security and defended her tenure as the nation’s top diplomat.

“Everything I did at the State Department, I did in furtherance of America’s interest and security,” she said. “The State Department said there’s absolutely no evidence of any kind of external influence.”