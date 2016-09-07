North Korea’s Kim hails test, calls for nuclear build-up

AFP, SEOUL

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un labeled Pyongyang’s latest missile tests “perfect,” state media said yesterday, as he called for the isolated state to build up its nuclear arsenal.

Hours before the UN Security Council was set to meet to discuss Pyongyang’s latest military provocation, the country’s supreme leader hailed Monday’s firing of three mid-range missiles.

Kim supervised a drill by artillery units “tasked to strike the bases of the US imperialist aggressor forces in the Pacific operational theater in a contingency,” Pyongyang’s Korean Central News Agency said.

“The units’ capability for fighting a real battle and the combat performance of the rockets were appreciated as perfect,” it said.

“He stressed the need to continue making miraculous achievements in bolstering up the nuclear force one after another in this historic year,” it added.

The South Korean Ministry of National Defense said the tests were of Rodong missiles with a range of 1,000km.

It said they had been fired over the Sea of Japan without warning.

The Rodong is a scaled-up Scud variant with a maximum range of about 1,300km, bringing most of Japan within range.

The launches came as world leaders gathered in neighboring China for a G20 summit, sparking condemnation from Japan and the US, which slammed them as “reckless.”

In spite of tough global sanctions, Pyongyang continues to defy the international community’s calls for a halt to its weapons program.

Those calls were expected to intensify later yesterday when the 15-member UN Security Council convenes in New York to consider a response to the latest in a series of tests, which has also included the detonation of a nuclear bomb in January.

Kim expressed “great satisfaction over the successful successive firing drill of the ballistic rockets,” which showed his military’s capability to launch “a preemptive attack on the enemies any time and from any place,” the agency said.