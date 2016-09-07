Gabon minister quits, calls for recount

AP, LIBREVILLE

Gabon’s justice minister on Monday resigned over the government’s refusal to recount controversial ballots that saw violent protests and allegations of fraud after the president was re-elected by a slim margin.

Gabonese Minister of Justice Seraphin Moundounga said he made the decision in the face of the government of Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba’s “stubborn refusal” to recount the vote.

“I invite the president of the republic to make the wise decision to avoid the useless suffering of the people” by recounting the votes and making public the ballot counts for each bureau, Moundounga said on a private TV station.

Internet access has been cut since Aug. 31, returning only for brief periods of time on Monday.

The move came the same day the opposition party called for a general strike, although some returned to work.

Gabon’s top opposition candidate, Jean Ping, on Friday last week declared that he was the rightful winner of the presidential election, calling the results for the Aug. 27 vote fraudulent.

He also called for the release of results from individual polling stations.

Election commission results showed Bongo won by only 1.57 percentage points, extending a family dynasty that stretches back to the 1960s.

Clashes quickly broke out after results of the election were announced last week. Opposition supporters demonstrated, looting and burning buildings.

More than 1,000 people were detained, and the government has reported at least three deaths, although residents have said there are likely more.

The African Union has offered to help both sides find a solution quickly.

French Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Development Jean-Marc Ayrault said France supports the union’s proposal.

He also said the country’s authorities have not heard from several French citizens in Gabon in the past few days, adding that the country is concerned.

Gabon’s vote was criticized by EU observers for lacking transparency, and countries including the US and France called on the government to publish results by polling stations.