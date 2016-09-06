Agencies

FRANCE

Truckers block off Calais

Farmers and truckers launched a joint operation yesterday to block off main routes in and out of Calais to call for the closure of the vast “Jungle” migrant camp there. Under light rain, about 70 trucks began a “go-slow” on the main A16 motorway — the main artery for freight and passengers heading for Britain either via the Channel Tunnel or the port of Calais. Farmers were expected to join the demonstration later on their tractors and organizers hoped for up to 500 people to join a “human chain” protest in the main stadium later on Monday. “We’ve had no answers, so we’re blocking things up,” said Frederic Van Gansbeke, who represents businesses in Calais.

AUSTRALIA

Teen gets 10 years in jail

A teenager who plotted to run over and behead a police officer as part of an Islamic State group-inspired attack on Veterans’ Day has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. Sevdet Besim pleaded guilty in the Victoria State Supreme Court in June to one count of planning for a terrorist act and had faced a maximum sentence of life in prison. Yesterday, the court instead ordered Besim to serve a 10-year prison term, with the possibility of parole after seven-and-a-half years. Prosecutors said Besim was involved in a plot to attack last year’s services in Melbourne or the neighboring city of Dandenong marking the annual commemoration of the 1915 Gallipoli landings.

UNITED STATES

Agency posts sarcastic tweet

A tarmac tiff between US and Chinese officials as US President Barack Obama arrived in Hangzhou prompted the posting — and prompt deleting — of an uncharacteristically sarcastic tweet by a US spy agency. “Classy as always China,” said the US Defense Intelligence Agency tweet, which was linked to a New York Times article about the incident. The post was quickly deleted, but not before the Wall Street Journal noticed it. The agency later tweeted its apology: “Earlier today, a tweet regarding a news article was mistakenly posted from this account & does not represent the views of the DIA. We apologize.”

UNITED STATES

Facebook ranter arrested

A Florida man who posted a Facebook rant threatening to kill gay people on Labor Day in a style he compared to the massacre at an Orlando nightclub and the killing of African-Americans by police officers has been arrested and charged with a federal crime, the FBI said in a statement. According to a criminal complaint released on Sunday by the FBI, Craig Allen Jungwirth, 50, a party promoter in Wilton Manors, Florida, wrote in a Facebook post early last week that his events were “selling out” because gay people were “total patsies.” “None of you deserve to live,” he wrote, according to the complaint. “If you losers thought the Pulse nightclub shooting was bad, wait till you see what I’m planning for Labor Day.”

UNITED STATES

Cop injured in shootout

A police officer remained in critical condition, but was showing signs of improvement, and a suspect was dead after two officers saw a robbery being committed outside an Atlantic City casino garage and exchanged gunfire. The shooting happened at about 2:30am on Saturday after the officers saw three men trying to rob three others, Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Diane Ruberton said. The wounded officer was shot and injured as he exited his vehicle. The second officer returned fire and struck one of the suspects, who was found dead.