Clinton’s fall campaign begins, with press in tow

AFP, NEW YORK

US Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton was due to embark yesterday on a campaign swing across battleground states, bringing traveling reporters aboard her plane for the first time as she looked to regain momentum against her White House rival, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Clinton was due to attend events with working families in Cleveland, Ohio and Hampton, Illinois, celebrating Labor Day, the US holiday that traditionally kicks off the fall campaign season and the fast-paced, two-month sprint to the November presidential election.

She was then due to fly to Tampa today for a campaign rally at the University of South Florida, before traveling on Thursday to Charlotte, North Carolina.

Florida and North Carolina, like Ohio, are critical battlegrounds in the presidential race.

Trump, 70, trails in the polls, but dominated the week’s political messaging and imagery, with his surprise trip to Mexico and a fiery immigration speech in which he embraced a hardline position on the issue, as well as his closely watched visit to an African-American church in Detroit, Michigan.

While Sunday’s CBS News Battleground Tracker showed Clinton, 68, leading Trump in two key states — by eight points in Pennsylvania and four points in North Carolina — other polls have showed the race tightening nationally.

“The polls are close so Crooked Hillary is getting out of bed and will campaign tomorrow,” Trump wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

Clinton has been under sustained pressure to provide more access for journalists seeking to cover her every move, resisting the typical arrangement of a substantial traveling press corps sharing the same plane with a presidential hopeful, but Clinton aides have said that beginning yesterday she would debut a larger campaign jet and that reporters would be taken along.

Trump to date has also avoided having the press corps travel on his plane.

The provocative billionaire often takes questions from assembled journalists and is hammering away at his rival for failing to do the same.

On Sunday, Trump’s campaign sent an e-mail stating: “It has been 274 days since Clinton has held a press conference,” as part of a daily “Hiding Hillary” e-mail series aimed at highlighting the Democrat’s aversion to journalists.

Trump and his running mate, Mike Pence, have said for months that Clinton should face journalists directly about her use of a private e-mail account while she was US secretary of state, a scandal which has dogged her for more than a year.

New revelations from notes released by the FBI from its July interview with Clinton about her e-mail use showed that she said she did not recall specific training about how to handle classified information and that she was unaware that confidential material was marked with a “C.”

The FBI notes prompted Republican former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani to accuse Clinton of acting with “criminal intent” with regard to her e-mails.

“Either she was the dumbest secretary of state in American history or a bald-faced liar,” Giuliani said in a statement released by Trump’s campaign.