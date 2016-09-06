Obama, Putin fail to reach Syria deal

AP, HANGZHOU, China

US President Barack Obama and Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday failed to force a breakthrough in negotiations over a ceasefire for Syria, but agreed to keep looking for a path to provide humanitarian relief to thousands of besieged civilians in the civil war-ravaged country.

After a 90-minute huddle on the sidelines of the G20 economic summit, the two leaders directed their top diplomats to return to talks quickly, likely later this week, according to a senior administration official who briefed reporters on the meeting.

The official would not be named discussing the private discussion, which also covered US concerns over cybersecurity and the situation in Ukraine.

The official said the US was eager to find an agreement quickly, mindful of the deteriorating conditions around the besieged city of Aleppo.

However, US was wary of enter a deal that would not be effective.

The two leaders used the talk to clarify sticking points, the official said.

The conversation came hours after US and Russian negotiators acknowledged that a recent round of intense talk had come up short.

US Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov have for weeks been trying to broker a deal that would curb the violence between the Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government forces and moderate rebels backed by the US.

The strategy has hinged on the two sides agreeing to closer militarily coordination against extremist groups operating in Syria.

However, Obama has expressed skepticism that Russia would hold to its agreement.

In recent days, the US State Department has said it is seeking a nationwide ceasefire between al-Assad’s military and the rebels, rather than another “cessation of hostilities” that is time-limited and only stops fighting in some cities and regions.

Washington and Moscow support opposing sides in the five-year conflict, which has killed about 300,000 people and forced millions to flee.

A deal to provide aid to Aleppo’s ravaged civilians and at least partially halt Russian and Syrian bombardments had looked likely on Sunday.

US officials accused Russia of backtracking on already agreed issues that Washington refused to revisit, but the talks seemed to have been overtaken by developments on the ground, with Syrian government troops renewing their siege of Aleppo on Sunday.

Additional reporting by AFP