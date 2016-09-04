Agencies

GABON

Election result contested

Top opposition candidate Jean Ping on Friday said that he was the rightful winner of the presidential election, accusing the incumbent leader of using fraud to cling to power. The move sets the stage for a protracted dispute over the election, as President Ali Bongo Ondimba also declared victory. On Friday, Ping called for the release of results from individual polling stations. Results released by election officials showed Bongo won by a mere 1.57 percentage points. “The whole world knows today who is the president of the Republic of Gabon. It’s me, Jean Ping,” he told reporters. “Each time the Gabonese people have chosen their president, the dark forces are always gathered to place he who was not chosen as head of state. Together we have decided that this time things however will be different.”

THAILAND

King treated for infection

King Bhumibol Adulyadej has been treated for a severe infection, the Royal Palace said in a statement. A statement issued by the palace late on Friday said the 88-year-old king was observed with a high heartbeat and thick mucus. It said a test result of the mucus and blood “indicated a severe infection.”

UNITED STATES

Sand Bieber vandal sought

Police were looking for the person who defaced a sand sculpture of Justin Bieber at the New York State Fair. State police told the Post-Standard of Syracuse that the sculpture was apparently vandalized on Thursday night. Bieber’s likeness was part of a 200-tonne sand sculpture depicting artists who performed at the fair’s old grandstand, which was imploded in January. Bieber’s face appeared near the base of the sculpture. He was below the Charlie Daniels Band and singer Charley Pride and to the left of actor Steve Martin.

UNITED STATES

Peppers upset school kids

Officials say several dozen Ohio middle schoolers apparently ate extra-hot peppers brought in by a student and were treated by medics after some had adverse reactions. The Dayton Daily News reported emergency crews went to Milton-Union Middle School at lunchtime on Friday after students ingested suspected ghost peppers. Five children were taken to hospitals. School superintendent Brad Ritchey said some students had teary eyes, blotchy skin or hives. A 911 caller reported two students vomiting. Eighth-grader Cody Schmidt said he tried a pepper provided by a student he did not know, then got worried when others nearby had physical reactions to the peppers. How did they handle it? He says: “We all drank like 10 cartons of milk.”

JAPAN

Karate expert bests bear

A man who came face-to-face with a bear took things into his own hands, unleashing karate skills on the beast. The 63-year-old was fishing in a mountain creek when the 1.9m creature set upon him in what he said was an unprovoked attack. Atsushi Aoki said he was bitten and scratched repeatedly. “The bear was so strong, and it knocked me down,” Aoki told Tokyo Broadcasting System. “It turned me over and bit me right here,” he added, pointing to his bandaged leg. Instead of trying to outrun the beast — an Asian black bear — the man used karate skills. After assuming a fighting stance with his right fist in front of him, Aoki jabbed at his attacker’s eyes, which sent the creature scrambling away into the woods. “I thought it’s either I kill him or he kills me,” Aoki told public broadcaster NHK.