‘Charlie Hebdo’ Italy earthquake cartoon called ‘repugnant’

AFP, ROME

A Charlie Hebdo cartoon depicting people killed in the Italian earthquake as lasagna has sparked outrage in the nation, which is still mourning nearly 300 people who died in last week’s tragedy.

“The drawings are repugnant,” Italian Minister of Justice Andrea Orlando said as furious reactions began flooding social media sites.

“I don’t think it’s useful to comment further, as I think that would produce precisely the sought-after effect ... that is to create a scandal,” and draw attention to the cartoons, he added.

The drawings in the current edition of the French satirical weekly depict bloodied victims of the quake.

The words “penne tomato sauce” appear above a picture of a bloodied and bandaged man, while a woman with burns is described as “penne gratin.”

To their right, a pile of bodies under layers of rubble is titled “lasagne.”

The cartoons are captioned “Earthquake Italian style.”

The quake struck central Italy on Wednesday last week, with the small town of Amatrice bearing the brunt.

The town is the home of the all’amatriciana pasta dish.

Italian Senate leader Pietro Grasso said that he respected “the freedom of satire and of irony,” but added that “I am free to say that all this is disgusting.”

Charlie Hebdo’s offices in Paris were the scene of a deadly attack in January last year.

Brothers Said and Cherif Kouachi gunned down eight Charlie staff as well as several others in and around their building in the attack on the magazine whose drawings of Mohammed drew furious reactions from Muslims.