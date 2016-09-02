Agencies

UNITED KINGDOM

Floyd exhibition planned

The first major retrospective of British prog rock giants Pink Floyd will be held at London’s Victoria and Albert Museum next year, featuring previously unseen concert footage, the museum said on Wednesday. The show is to feature 350 exhibits, including instruments, sets, psychedelic prints and objects used for the band’s ground-breaking album covers. A floating pink pig — a tribute to the cover of the band’s 1977 album Animals — could be seen above the museum on Wednesday as it made the announcement. Director Martin Roth said the museum is well placed to honor a group that “is as recognizable for its unique visual imagery as for its music.” The museum said the show would be “an immersive, multi-sensory and theatrical journey through Pink Floyd’s extraordinary world.” “The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains” is to run from May 13 to Oct. 1. It follows the museum’s hugely successful David Bowie retrospective in 2013 which attracted 300,000 visitors before embarking on a world tour.

FRANCE

Coke workers find cocaine

Coca-Cola workers found a huge stash of cocaine when they opened a delivery of fruit juice concentrate from Costa Rica at their factory in in the town of Signes. Local newspaper Var-Matin said the haul weighed 370kg with a potential street value of about US$56 million. Those figures could not be confirmed by Coca-Cola and the local prosecutor could not be reached for comment. “You can well imagine the surprise,” a spokesman for Coca-Cola said, adding that the workers alerted police and were ruled out as potential suspects. The stash was hidden inside a container of juice that was opened on arrival at the factory on Friday last week.

SPAIN

Panda gives birth to female

There is a new giant panda in Madrid and it is the first female of the endangered species born at the capital’s zoo. The zoo said Hua Zui Ba gave birth just before dawn on Wednesday to a cub weighing 180g. The zoo said the cub was “well formed, very active and has excellent vital signs.” It is already suckling and zoo experts said they were confident of its progress in the crucial first week of life. The specialists at the zoo were assisted by experts from China’s Chengdu Giant Panda Research Base for Giant Panda Breeding. They knew the birth was approaching when Hua Zui Ba became increasingly lethargic, stopped eating and began to lick her paws. The zoo now has four giant pandas.

UZBEKISTAN

Newsreader delivers speech

A national newsreader has delivered a televised Independence Day speech on behalf of ailing President Islam Karimov, who remains hospitalized in Tashkent with a suspected brain hemorrhage. The surprise substitution reflected rising political uncertainty in the nation, which observed its national holiday yesterday. It was Karimov’s first absence from the celebrations. Karimov has run an authoritarian regime in the Central Asian nation since 1989, suppressing opposition and cultivating no apparent successor. He has not been seen in public since the middle of last month and his government last weekend admitted he was ill. His daughter on Monday said he had suffered a brain hemorrhage. Prime Minister Shavkat Mirziyayev led the start of independence day events on Wednesday. Other events have reportedly been canceled, including a concert and a fireworks display.