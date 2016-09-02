Ex-Air China worker charged by US for smuggling

Reuters, NEW YORK

A former Air China employee was indicted on Wednesday for smuggling packages onto flights from New York to China on behalf of Chinese military personnel stationed at the country’s UN mission, US prosecutors said.

Lin Ying (林英), 46, was also accused in an indictment filed in federal court in Brooklyn of obstructing justice by helping a Chinese national who the FBI was investigating to flee the country last year.

Prosecutors did not name the Chinese national, but his description matches that of Qin Fei of Beijing, who other court records show the FBI has suspected might be involved with Chinese intelligence.

Qin’s link to Lin was recently revealed following the filing in court of an FBI interview with Ng Lap Seng (吳立勝), a Macau billionaire accused of participating in a UN bribery and who was also linked to Lin.

Lawyers for Lin and Qin did not respond to requests for comment. Ng’s lawyer declined comment. An Air China spokeswoman did not respond to requests for comment.

The Chinese Ministry of National Defense also declined to comment.

Lin, a resident of Queens borough, was previously arrested in August last year and charged for structuring financial transactions. She pleaded not guilty.

The new indictment alleged Lin, while working for Air China at John F. Kennedy International Airport, helped smuggle packages onto flights from Chinese military officers at its UN mission and employees at China’s consulate.

In return, Lin received discounted liquor from diplomatic duty-free shops and tax-exempt electronic device purchases, prosecutors said.

The obstruction charge stemmed from a warning the indictment said Lin gave to a Chinese national after FBI agents interviewed her two adult daughters in October last year.

The indictment said Lin helped the individual, called her “Confederate,” depart on an Air China flight for Beijing on Oct. 28 last year.

While not named, the indictment said Lin was responsible for renovating and furnishing a Long Island residence the “Confederate” owned. Property records list Lin as an agent for Qin’s US$10 million Long Island mansion.

In his FBI interview, Ng discussed Qin’s mansion. He called Qin a consultant at Ng’s company, Sun Kian Ip Group.

Prosecutors have accused Ng of giving John Ashe, who served as president of the UN General Assembly from 2013 to 2014, more than US$500,000 in bribes to, among other things, support a UN-backed conference center in Macau his company would develop.

Ashe, a former UN ambassador from Antigua and Barbuda, died in June awaiting trial. Ng has pleaded not guilty.